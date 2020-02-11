The deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has already claimed the lives of over 1,000 people in mainland China and as of Tuesday, 11 February 2020, almost 43,090 people have been infected by it worldwide. While the World Health Organization is trying to make people aware of various hygiene practices, bizarre acts by certain individuals will leave you floored.

In a recent CCTV video that has been doing the rounds on social media, a man wearing formals is seen getting inside an elevator and standing at its entrance. Immediately, he is spotted spitting on his hand or a piece of tissue paper and rubbing the saliva on the elevator's buttons. Soon after doing this, he leaves the spot. Though we are unclear of his intention, netizens claim that this would be that man's mission to spread the deadly coronavirus.

Reports suggest that the footage is from the city of Datong in Shanxi province in China.

In another video that has surfaced online, a woman and a man are also spotted doing similar act inside a lift. As per the news reports, the clip shows a Chinese family from Guangxi province consciously rubbing saliva on the elevator buttons. The video has gone viral with over 1.3 million views just on Twitter alone.

"Can someone explain to me what is going on in their minds doing this? They don't benefit, no one benefits, why? (sic)," asks a social media user.

Multiple videos showing similar acts by different individuals are also seen online.

Wuhan woman spits at neighbors' doorknobs!

A woman hailing from Wuhan has been accused of intentionally spitting at the doorknobs of her neighbor. The suspicious acts of the woman have been caught by a security camera at the residential complex. In the footage, she is seen sneaking around the corridor of the apartment complex at around 10 pm and spewing saliva on the door handle and leaving immediately so that no one spots her. Over 30 people have been diagnosed with the disease in the apartment compound.

"The incident has been confirmed by the manager of the community. I saw police officers donning hazmat suits come [to deal with the matter] with security guards," one of the residents told Kan Kan News. However, it is unclear if the woman was also infected by the coronavirus. The officials are said to have started probing the matter.

