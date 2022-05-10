WJSN Member Bona in Talks to Share Screen Space with Actor Woo Do Hwan in New Historical Drama

WJSN member Bona, who recently captured the attention of K-drama fans worldwide with her performance in the tvN drama Twenty Five Twenty One, is likely to share screen space with actor Woo Do Hwan in a new historical drama. According to K-media reports, the actress received an offer to portray the female lead in the mini-series.

Her agency, King Kong by Starship, confirmed the reports and stated that she received an offer to play a lead role in the drama. The firm said she is currently reviewing the proposal, and nothing has been confirmed. If she accepts the offer, it will be her role as a female lead.

"Bona has indeed received an offer to star in Joseon Lawyer. She is reviewing the offer", a representative from the agency shared.

Bona, whose real name is Kim Ji Yeon, is offered the role of a woman named Lee Yeon Joo in the drama. Yeon Joo is a mysterious woman with many secrets. But she looks like a commoner fighting for justice at first glance. She meets a wicked lawyer named Kang Han Soo with a revenge plan. The woman hides her true identity from the lawyer to succeed in her mission. Gradually, she becomes confused, and her emotions get complicated.

Story

The historical revenge drama is titled Joseon Lawyer. It is based on a webtoon of the same name. It follows the talented lawyer Han Soo, who plans revenge by filing lawsuits. He decides to help wronged victims for his advantage, but he unknowingly helps those people and becomes their hero. He also becomes a problem solver for the people. The lawyer becomes the spokesperson for people who did not get justice because they cannot read or know the law.

Woo Do Hwan is in talks to portray the male lead. A representative of his agency, KeyEast, said the actor received the script, and he is positively considering the role. The actor made his last small screen appearance in the SBS drama The King Eternal Monarch. He is currently gearing up for his TV comeback after two years through the upcoming drama Hunting Dogs.