What's Next for Twenty Five, Twenty One Casts Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, and Other?

Twenty Five, Twenty One aired its finale on April 3, and it is still one of the most buzz-worthy dramas among national and international K-drama fans. It is also one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The cast members of this mini-series, including Kim Tae Ri, Nam Joo Hyuk, WJSN member Bona, Choi Hyun Wook, and Lee Joo Myung, received praise from the viewers across the globe for their acting skills.

The tvN romance drama focused on the romantic relationship of an aspiring fencing athlete with a television news reporter. It also featured her friendship with a national fencing athlete, a popular student in school, and his childhood friend. The 16-episode drama told the story of fencer Hee Do through several flashback sequence. Though the mini-series featured an open ending, it may also not return with another season soon.

But K-drama fans can watch Tae Ri and her co-stars onscreen through their new projects. While Kim Tae Ri is currently busy with a handful of new projects, Nam Joo Hyuk is yet to confirm his next work. Meanwhile, Bona would focus on the group activities of WJSN, and Hyun Wook will greet the fans with his new project.

Kim Tae Ri

Twenty Five, Twenty One was the actress's first project in nearly four years. In the mini-series, she portrayed aspiring fencer Na Hee Do and won the hearts of many K-drama fans. She is currently gearing up to be back on screens with her new project Evil Spirit. The SBS drama would feature her in a lead role with Kim Eun Hee.

Kim Tae Ri is also a part of the upcoming two-part film Alien, which is slated to release later this year. In the movie directed by Choi Dong Hoon, she will share screen space with Ryu Jun Yeol.

"I want to become a good actress. I think that includes a lot of things. It's also a good excuse. Do not add something bigger. I want to become a good actress", she said about her future goals.

Nam Joo Hyuk

The actor, who featured television news reporter Baek Yi Jin in the tvN romance drama Twenty Five, Twenty One, is yet to sign in for a new project. But he hinted about being a part of another sports drama. The actor said he enjoys contact sports as it helps him develop competitiveness.

"I enjoy contact sports. I like the competitiveness that develops from it. When I think about it, I think I like doing things where there's a clear winner. There was a great sense of responsibility. I think all this helps with acting. Even small things help with acting", he explained.

Until Nam Joo Hyuk confirms his next project, K-drama fans watch some of his previous projects, like Start-Up, Dazzling, The Bride of Habaek, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and Cheese in the trap.

WJSN Member Bona

The idol, who appeared in Twenty Five, Twenty One as national fencing athlete Go Yu Rim, recently revealed that she wants to focus on the group activities for the time being. So, K-drama fans would not be able to see her onscreen with another project any time soon. But they can look forward to her live performance with the other WJSN members in the new episodes of Queedom 2.

Apart from competing with other girl groups in Mnet's musical reality show, WJSN members are also preparing a new album. They would also greet their fans with a concert, according to Bona.

"First off, I think I'll immediately start preparing for Queendom 2 and WJSN has plans for both a concert and album this year so I think you'll be able to see WJSN often. I'm also thinking a lot about my next project. I want to showcase a good image as both a singer and an actor", the WJSN member said about her plans.

Choi Hyun Wook

The actor, who played the popular student Moon Ji Woong in Twenty Five, Twenty One, will greet his fans onscreen as an honest and free soul student Ahn Su Ho in the new Wavve drama Weak Hero. This mini-series is based on the webtoon of the same name, which follows a model student named Yeon Si Eun.

Choi Hyun Wook will share screen space with Park Ji Hyung and Hong Kyung. His role in the new mini-series is quite similar to the character he played in the tvN drama. He will portray a student who is least interested in school activities but is forced to attend classes. Nevertheless, K-drama fans can look forward to a different side of him in the new project.

"Recently, I've been searching my name online and saw a lot of comments that said, 'He's that guy? He's Na Woo Chan from 'Racket Boys?' He's the actor from 'Taxi Driver'? I loved seeing those comments. It made me want to portray different sides of me through different projects one by one so that people know me but can't recognize me when they see me in another drama or movie. I don't want to be remembered for one character. I want to be an actor who works hard at delivering something new each time", the actor recently said about his future goals.

Lee Joo Myung

The actress, who portrayed the bold and honest high schooler Ji Seung Wan in the tvN drama Twenty Five, Twenty One, has not signed in for a new project yet. Lee Joo Myung recently opened up about her last project and assured K-drama fans that she would return onscreen with a diverse and fun project.

"I will work hard so I can greet you with more fun and diverse image, so I hope that you will look forward to it lots. Once again, thank you", the actress said.

Some of her previous small-screen projects are Kairos, Missing: The Other Side, Check Out the Event, and My Fellow Citizens!.

K-drama fans from various parts of the world, including the US, Australia, the UK, Singapore, India, Japan, Canada, Denmark, Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand, Europe, Mexico, and South Africa, can watch all the episodes of Twenty Five, Twenty One with subtitles on Netflix.