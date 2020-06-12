The final episode of The King: Eternal Monarch is all set to be aired in a short while. With the ending of the drama, the lead characters have revealed their favorite scenes in the 16-episode series. Along with protagonists Lee Min Ho and Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan has also spoken about the scene that touched his heart.

The cast and crew completed the shooting of the drama on May 28 and bade goodbye to the sets, whereas the audience is waiting to see how the drama is going to end, while hoping for the reunion of Emperor Lee Gon (played by Lee Min Ho) and detective Jung Tae Eul (played by Kim Go Eun).

Come, Let's Go To My World: Lee Min Ho

Speaking about his experience in the drama, first Lee Min Ho stressed on the fact that the drama will have a big impact on his acting career as this is the first drama he has acted in his 30s. Speaking about the best scene of the series, Lee picked the scene where Lee Gon beings Tae Eul to his world – Kingdom of Corea. In earlier interviews too he had said that one of his favorite dialogues is when he asks Tae Eul to come to his world. The next best line is "I am the emperor of the Corea, and my name, which was chosen to not be called, is Lee Gon," spoken when he crosses the gate and enters his world for the first time with Tae Eul by his side.

I Really Missed You: Tae Eul

Kim Go Eun revealed that her favorite scene is at the Busan crosswalk, where she is saved by Lee Gon after she is chased by Lee Lim's goons. The emotional scene after the sword fight where Lee Gon takes injured Tae Eul in his arms where she utters, "I missed you, I really missed you, I missed you a lot," is said to be Go Eun's pick from the series.

The Great Encounter: Woo Do Hwan

Another character that drew people's attention is Woo Do Hwan playing Jo Young and Jo Eun Seop. According to the Captain of Kingdom of Corea, his best scene was encounter with his doppelganger in the Republic of Korea. As he had to play completely opposite roles and emotions during the encounter scene between Jo Young and Jo Eun Seop, this was the most challenging one, said Woo Do Hwan.

It looks like The King: Eternal Monarch holds a special place in Lee Min Ho's heart. "It'll become a time of nourishment that will decorate the next page in my future," the actor said.

The King: Eternal Monarch is directed by Baek Sang Hoon of Descendants of the Sun fame and written by Kim Eun Sook of The Heirs and Goblin fame. The first episode of drama was aired on April 17, 2020. The last episode of the SBS drama is being aired on June 12 and fans are commenting that they are not yet ready to say good bye to Lee Gon and Tae Eul.