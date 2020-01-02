"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt would have a surprising opponent at WrestleMania 36, if the latest buzz has to go by. Well, he would be facing none other than Big E at the WWE's premiere pay-per-view event to be held in March 2020.

Corey Graves' Prediction:

Corey Graves, on his podcast After the Bell, has predicted that Big E would clash with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at the main event of WrestleMania 36. "My prediction for the main event of WrestleMania this year, with the Universal Championship on the line: The Fiend, the reigning Champion, will defend against Big E from The New Day," Sportskeeda quoted him as saying.

It may be recalled that Big E's tag-team partner Kofi Kingston had a face-off with Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35, last year. According to Graves, Big E is prepping up for his big moment.

"I said it here on After The Bell, it is about time for Big E to get his just due and have his opportunity at a big-time singles run. I think Big E versus The Fiend under the bright lights of WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida could be truly memorable," he added. There were speculations of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt taking on Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36.

Big E Achievements

Big E had won NXT Championship and Intercontinental Championship, which he had held for 153 and 167 days, respectively. He has seven tag-team titles to his credit along with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.