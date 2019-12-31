There have been lots of reports on Brock Lesnar's opponent for WrestleMania 36. It was speculated that either Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury would face the Beast Carnate at the WWE's one of the biggest pay-per-view events in 2020.

However, the plan is yet to be finalised, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer. In his latest newsletter, he claims to be not aware of Brock Lesnar's opponent, but says that it will not be Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury.

"There is no obvious opponent for Lesnar at this point for either the Rumble or Mania. Usually you can tell by this time. Because nobody is obvious for those spot, there were rumors this past week of Cain Velasquez (who is in the Rumble as of right now) and Tyson Fury as Lesnar's WrestleMania opponents popped up," cultholic quotes him as saying in the newsletter.

Meltzer says that Brock Lesnar will be participating at WrestleMania if he is not injured. He adds, "The only thing we've been able to confirm is Lesnar will be on Mania barring injury, and neither Fury nor Velasquez will be the opponent...Rollins maybe as likely as anyone, since he's pushed repeatedly how he has two wins over Lesnar, and with Lesnar gone, has been promoted as the top male star on the Raw brand."

The Beast Incarnate was last seen in Survivor Series in November 2019 where he had clashed with Rey Mysterio in No Holds Barred match for the WWE Championship and emerged victorious.

He is on a hiatus and stayed away from the recent pay-per-view event, TLC. Now, he is expected to return to the sports entertainment in January and build his feud.