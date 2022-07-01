Who is Yadira Caraveo? Democrat Running For Congress Under Fire For Supporting Practice That Claims Kids Are Racist

Rep. Yadira Caraveo, a pediatrician from Colorado running for the Centennial State's eighth district, is said to have been a part of a practice that claims kids are racist and supports teaching them such.

The 41-year-old progressive democrat is a member of Peak Pediatrics, a child care practice/center, which allegedly advocates racism.

On the official website of Peak Pediatrics, in a section displaying various organizations and websites, there is a mention of an organization called EmbraceRace which has published an article titled, "Explaining to My Eight-Year-Old That Yes, She Too, is Racist," Fox News Digital reported.

The article supports the notion of teaching children that they are 'implicitly racist' with mentions of "Whiteness." Apart from being associated to a practice that advocates racist claims, Caraveo is also known to take controversial stances on other social issues.

The last time she came under limelight for a similar reason was in 2020, when she praised Colorado for declaring racism a public health crisis.

Consequently, she also received an endorsement from the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), when she was running for reelection for her state House seat, in July 2020 and went on to introduce her own bill.

The Pediatrician's first bill was deemed highly controversial as it focused on 'expanding human sexuality education' across Colorado and it included that children should be taught about the experiences of LGBT people. Almost 300 people had testified against it when it underwent state legislature.

Who is Yadira Caraveo?

Caraveo is a Mexican-American pediatrician and a legislator, currently serving as a Democrat in the Colorado House of Representatives.

Her parents came to the United States with Caraveo and her three younger siblings looking for a better life from a small town in Mexico in the 1970s.

With an aim to help people, Caraveo decided at a young age that she wants to become a doctor. After receiving a degree from Regis University, Denver she went on to attend a medical school at the University of Colorado.

Interest in Advocacy

While her medical school was still going on, advocacy for others became an important part of her life. She began by helping her fellow medical residents to voice their concerns for better working conditions and soon became a union representative with Service Employees International Union.

She had also volunteered for former President Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign. Caraveo has worked as an environmental activist too and was honored by Obama for her contribution in the fight against climate change with the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Return to Adams County

According to the official website 'Caraveo for Congress,' after spending three years of pediatric residency, Caraveo returned to Adams County where she grew up and is still residing there, practicing as a pediatrician in the city of Thornton.

Committee assignments

Caraveo was actively involved in a number of committees from the time she assumed office in January 2019 as a member of the Colorado House of Representatives. From 2019 to 2020, she had been the vice chair of the Health and Insurance Committee and a member of the Public and Behavioral Health and Human Services Committee, as per Ballot Pedia.

In 2021 to 2022, she resumed her role as the vice chair of the Health and Insurance Committee and became a member of the House Education Committee.

US House Election 2022

Currently, the Colorado pediatrician is a democratic nominee for Colorado's 8th Congressional District. After advancing from the Democratic primary on June 28, Caraveo is on the ballot in the general election on November 8, 2022.