Former US president Barack Obama is being slammed for comparing the Texas school shooting to George Floyd's killing. The Democrat leader marked the second anniversary of Floyd's death on Wednesday and faced criticism from critics saying he is still promoting his favored groups at the time of national mourning.

On Wednesday, Obama stated that as Americans grieve the children of Uvalde, all should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer.

Obama Makes Sick Comparison

"His killing stays with us all to this day, especially those who loved him," Obama said in a tweet.

He continued to say that in the aftermath of Floyd's murder, a new generation of activists rose up to channel their anguish into organized action, launching a movement to raise awareness of systemic racism and the need for criminal justice and police reform.

He is being accused of advertising his favorite activist group.

Reacting to the comparison, Redstate editor Kira Davis stated that "not a single grieving parent today gives a rip about what happened to Floyd or anyone right now. For crying out loud. This is not the time to be advertising for your favorite activist group. How utterly vile."

No Connection Between Floyd Killing and Texas School Shooting

Many users on social media have suggested that there is no linkage between the Floyd killing and the Texas elementary school shooting. "I don't understand the connection," said Andy Ngo, a journalist.

People are questioning the former president and what made him link these two separate incidents. Some have also commented that Obama thinks Floyd is the real victim of the Uvalde shooting.

Critics Call Obama Divider-in-Chief

"The families of more than 20 people (mostly children) killed yesterday do not deserve this disrespect. It would be good to respect their pain and not use this moment to stir up more hatred," wrote Emmanuel Rincon, Editor-at-Large for EI American.

Some users have also labeled the comparison as sick and called Obama a ' Divider-in-Chief'.

"This is truly sick. 19 innocent children and 2 hero teachers were killed... and to the Divider-in-Chief, the real victim of Uvalde is George Floyd," said @ChristinaPushaw.