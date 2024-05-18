Who was Sammy Teusch? Bikers Rally to Mourn 10-Year-Old Boy Who Took His Own Life Due to Bullying

Over 100 bikers from across the United States gathered to pay tribute to a 10-year-old boy from Indiana who tragically ended his life after enduring relentless bullying at school. Sammy Teusch, a fourth-grader, took his own life on May 5, following ongoing torment over his appearance, including his teeth and glasses.

According to his family, Sammy was subjected to persistent bullying until the night he died by suicide. Despite their repeated pleas to the school, which they say amounted to at least 20 complaints in the past year, the situation did not improve. Mourners, accompanied by bikers, congregated at a local church to bid farewell to Sammy, as reported by the New York Post.

Revving their motorcycles, the bikers joined Sammy's family as they carried his small casket out of the church and into a waiting hearse. Following a solemn service, they participated in a procession to the cemetery where Sammy was laid to rest.

Sammy's parents revealed that they had raised concerns with the school about the bullying, which began when he was in elementary school. "They were making fun of him for his glasses in the beginning, then on to make fun of his teeth. It went on for a long time," his father stated. Despite their efforts, the school district's superintendent denied receiving any reports of bullying.

Expressing frustration, Sammy's family emphasized that they had made the school aware of their concerns. Sammy's grandmother criticized the district's claim of having a zero-tolerance policy on bullying, stating, "That they can't just say they have zero tolerance because that doesn't mean there is zero tolerance about bullies, their zero tolerance means that they don't have responsibility for it."

According to Sammy's mother, her son mentioned an incident in a bathroom last week that left him too frightened to return to school. "He was my little boy. He was my baby. He was the youngest one," she lamented. The tragic loss of Sammy has ignited discussions about the prevalence of bullying in schools and the responsibility of institutions to address it effectively.