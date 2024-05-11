Emily Goldberg: Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Dies Suddenly and Unexpected Aged 34 after Becoming 'Cancer Free' a Year Ago

Avicii's ex-girlfriend Emily Goldberg has tragically passed away at the age of 34, just a year after celebrating her recovery from cancer. Emily died on April 3 in La Jolla, California, due to a pulmonary embolism, a condition where a blood clot obstructs and halts blood flow to an artery in the lung. Her death came as a major shock to many.

Her family has fondly remembered her as a vibrant and one-of-a-kind person who embarked on numerous adventures throughout her tragically short life. Emily's final Instagram post was in May of last year, featuring a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, giving a thumbs-up to the camera.

Gone too Soon

She captioned the photo: "I lived b****. I have had cancer for the past year. I am now cancer free." Avicii's fans flooded the post with condolences to Emily's family, expressing hope that she is now reunited with her soulmate, Tim, and that both of them are finding rest and peace together.

"Rest in peace"; "My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones so sorry for your loss. Rest in peace Emily."; "Rest in peace u are now with Avicii"; "Just read the news Rest in Peace."

Emily is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam Goldberg of La Jolla, and her brother Aaron Goldberg of Chicago, Illinois.

She had dated the late DJ from 2011 to 2013 before the hitmaker, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died by suicide in 2018 at the age of just 28.

Reunited Again after Death

The day after Tim's sudden passing in Oman, Emily revealed her heartbreak on social media by sharing a screenshot of text messages between them and a handful of personal photos capturing moments they shared.

She wrote: "Come on babe, don't give up on us. Choose me, and I'll show you love.' Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them.

"For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend. Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again.

"I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real #ripavicii."

After Avicii's death, his family released a statement disclosing that he had been grappling with mental health challenges and had expressed a desire to cease his career prior to his death.

"He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace," the statement said.

Despite achieving rapid success after the release of the hit single "Le7els" in 2011, Avicii decided in 2016 that he would no longer perform live due to years of health issues stemming from stress, alcohol abuse, and severe anxiety.