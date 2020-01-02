Singapore police arrested a 34-year-old man for using a social media app to incite personal mobility device (PMD) users to attack Punggol park users. They received a report on Monday, December 30, 2019, that the Telegram user had posted in chat groups calling for PMD users to gather at Punggol Park at 9 pm to attack anyone they come across.

Officers at Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the man and arrested him on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at around 10 am. They also seized two mobile phones from the alleged culprit.

As per the law, the those convicted of making an electronic record containing an incitement to violence can face a jail term for up to five years, a fine or both.

New policies from January 1

It should be noted that since from the first day of the year 2020, Land Transport Authority's (LTA) implemented zero-tolerance policy, two e-scooter riders caught riding on footpaths, which is illegal as per the recent PMD regulations.

The officials arrested two PMD user on Wednesday, January 1 for riding e-scooters on footpaths. As per the reports both the offenders were arrested from Yishun and Sengkang. If they are found guilty of breaking the law, both the offenders may face a fine up to $2,000, a jail term up to three months or both.

PMD riders

The LTA officers were patrolling areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Punggol, Sembawang, Yishun and Sengkang on Wednesday. They stated that the officers have started taking strict enforcement action against e-scooter users who are caught riding on footpaths. In addition, they mentioned that e-scooter users are allowed to ride their devices on cycling paths and park connector networks. The LTA enforcement officers are ramping up such infrastructure in the city to better support active mobility.

As reported by The New Paper, food delivery company Deliveroo has stopped assigning food delivery orders to riders on PMDs from Wednesday. A spokesman said that the company will continue to support riders who would like to transition to a new vehicle.