Cheon Jeong Ha Death: Who was Cheon Jeong Ha? The Actress Who Worked in Shin Ha-kyun, Yeo Jin-goo's Beyond Evil

South Korean entertainment industry has lost an actress on Wednesday, 28 April, in the form of Cheon Jeong Ha. She was aged 52 and reportedly died due to low blood pressure and kidney failure.

Who was Cheon Jeong Ha?

Cheon Jeong Ha's association with acting began in the 90s after completing her graduation from Hongik University. She started working in theatre and was part of plays like Rat, Happy Young Day, Gray, Rat among many others.

Theatre gave her a good platform to hone her skills. After years of hard work in theatre, she got her first opportunity to work in the television industry in 2006 with Coma which starred Im Won-hee, Lee Jung-heon, Lee Se-eun, Lee Young-jin, and Myung Ji-yeon.

Cheon Jeong Ha had enacted the role of Bae So-yeon (Hye-young)'s mother in Coma. She made her debut in movies with Twilight Gangsters in 2010. She was seen in a small role of a landlady.

In recent history, she was getting quite a few good offers that include Flower of Evil. She was seen in the role of KCSI investigator in episode number three.

Cheon Jeong Ha was part of Jo Seung Woo and bae Doona's Stranger 2 and Ong Seong-wu, Shin Ye-eun and Kim Dong-jun's More than Friends.

She had also acted in Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo's Beyond Evil in which she was seen in the role of a masseuse in episode 8, Maria and Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Joon, Park Joo Hyun, and Kyung Soo Jin's Mouse.

Death in 2021

Aspiring actress Jo Hana, who was seen in Ask Us Anything Fortune, died by suicide after allegedly she lost two million won in a phone scam on 26 April. In January, actress Song Yoo-Jung died at the age of 26. However, the cause of the death was not revealed although there were speculations of the model-turned-actress dying by suicide.