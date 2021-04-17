'Vincenzo' And Song Joong Ki Rise To Top Spot On Most Buzzworthy Drama And Actor Lists

Here is a good news for Song Joong Ki fans who are disappointed with the team's decision not to air fresh episodes of Vincenzo this week. Both the drama Vincenzo and star Song Joong Ki have made it to the top of most buzzworthy drama and actors. tvN's mafia drama has dominated this week's rankings as it earned 11.6 percent rating for its last week's episode.

Till now, SBS drama The Penthouse 2 was on the top spot. But with the conclusion of the drama, Vincenzo is staying steady on the No 1 spot. The Good Data Corporation's weekly list is out and ranking is decided by the company taking into consideration the data it has collected from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media.

On the Good Data Corporation list, the top three spots have been acquired by tvN's Vincenzo, JTBC's Sisyphus: The Myth and KBS 2TV's River Where the Moon Rises. Among best actors, the three spots are secured by Song Joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin and Lee Seung Gi.

List of Top 10 Buzzworty Dramas

1) tvN drama Vincenzo starring Song joong Ki, Jeon Yeo Bin and Ok Taecyeon

2) JTBC drama Sisyphus: The Myth starring Park Shin Hye and Cho Seung Woo

3) KBS 2TV drama River Where the Moon Rises starring Kim So Hyun and Na In Woo

4) JTBC drama Beyond Evil starring Shin Ha kyun and Yeo Jin Goo

5) SBS drama Taxi Driver starring Lee Je Hoon and Esom

6) tvN drama Mouse starring Lee Seung Gi, Lee Hee Jun and Park Ju Hyun

7) tvN drama Navillera starring Song Kang, park in Hwan and Na Moon Hee

8) KBS 2TV drama Revolutionary Sisters starring Hong Eun Hee, Go Won Hee and Jeon Hye Bin.

9) KBS 2TV drama Miss Monte-Cristo starring Lee So Yeon and Choi Yeo Jin

10) KBS 2TV drama Hello, Me! Starring Choi Kang Hee and Kim Young Kwang

List of Top 10 Buzzworthy Actors

1) Song Joong Ki [Vincenzo]

2) Jeon Yeo Bin [Vincenzo]

3) Lee Seung Gi [Mouse]

4) Yeo Jin Goo [Beyond Evil]

5) Cho Seung Woo [Sisyphus: The Myth]

6) 2PM's Ok Taecyeon [Vincenzo]

7) Na In Woo [River Where the Moon Rises]

8) Lee Je Hoon [Taxi Driver]

9) Park Shin Hye [Sisyphus: The Myth]

10) Shin Ha Kyun [Beyond Evil]

Thus three actors from Vincenzo have made it to the most buzzworthy actors list this week. However, fans can look forward to the special episode of Vincenzo being telecast today at 9 PM KST. The special episode will also be available on Netflix. The team is taking a week-long break and will air episodes 17 and 18 on April 24 and 25, respectively. The team has not clarified yet about how it plans to fill in the spot on April 18.