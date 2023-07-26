A stunning influencer with long blond hair and blue eyes is taking the internet by storm. Milla Sofia boasts a massive following on her verified X account, with over 7,000 followers. On Instagram, she has amassed more than 31,000 followers, and on TikTok, her popularity continues to soar with a staggering 90,000 followers.

On these platforms, Milla shares captivating images of herself enjoying luxurious vacations in picturesque locations like Greece, Bora Bora, and lavish million-dollar yachts. However, the 19-year-old Finnish girl is not all she appears to be. Milla Sofia is nothing but fake and purely a creation of artificial intelligence (AI).

Artificially Natural

Sofia, who goes by the handle @AiModelMilla on her verified Twitter account, is undeniably fake. Despite that, her 7,790 followers are captivated by her bikini photos from Greece, showing that social media users can't resist the allure of her AI-generated persona.

Although Milla's website clearly states that she is a virtual influencer and fashion model, a staggering number of people have been deceived into believing that she is a real, living human. Her realistic appearance and engaging content have blurred the lines between the virtual and real world for many social media users.

Several virtual influencers, including Sofia, are gaining popularity with their stunning photos and alluring content, amassing views and likes on social media. However, unlike most other digitally created personas, Sofia is transparent about her origin, openly acknowledging that she was generated by AI.

"Welcome to my virtual realm! I am not your ordinary influencer; I am a 19-year-old woman residing in Finland, but here's the twist â€” I'm an AI-generated virtual influencer," reads Sofia's website.

Her Twitter bio too claims that she was generated by AI. "[I'm a] 19-year-old virtual girl from Helsinki Finland. I was made by AI. Check my other social media accounts from the link below," Sofia's Twitter bio reads.

"Still in Santorini, and I'm 'Greek'-ing out over how to leave this paradise!" reads one of her tweets from July 19 that has raked in 35,000 views and 2,000 likes.

"Thanks for another great view of Santorini! You look marvelous, amazing, pretty, beautiful, gorgeous, stunning and breathtaking in a white bikini. Enjoy your time. Sad to see you leave. You have a wonderful megawatt smile. Thank you," one X user commented.

Sofia's photo-realistic appearance and fabricated persona have allowed her to create a fantasy life where she claims to have never paid for a drink or traveled to Greece. Despite being a virtual creation, she deceives her fans into believing that she leads a common lifestyle, even posing in scenarios like a construction worker, using hashtags like #diversitymatters and #womeninwork to portray a relatable image.

"Proudly representing women in the workforce!" another caption on a photo reads, which has raked in over 13,000 views and 450 likes.

Too Perfect to be Unreal

However, if her followers and fans interpreted her post as an attempt to encourage women to enter male-dominated fields, they would be mistaken. The intention behind her content is not to promote real-life empowerment or break gender barriers, as she is simply a virtual creation and not capable of advocating for real-world causes.

Her next tweet reads: "The work is hard, I had to reduce my clothes," accompanied by hashtags like #EmpoweredWomen, #StrengthAndBeauty, #WomenInConstruction, #DiversityMatters, #InspiringWomen and #ConfidentWomen."

"Can I work with you if you need an extra hand, Milla?" reads one of the comment on the image.

"Go working girl!" says another.

While social media users may be attracted to the idea of connecting with the AI-generated dream girl for a virtual date, what she gains from these interactions is valuable user data.

The virtual influencer maintains her own website, where her education section says that she has been studying at the "University of Life" since June 2023. Despite the perception of being naive or inexperienced, she appears to be learning and evolving at an impressively rapid and inhuman pace.

"Being an AI-generated virtual influencer ain't your typical educational path, but let me tell you, I'm always on the grind, learning and evolving through fancy algorithms and data analysis. I've got this massive knowledge base programmed into me, keeping me in the loop with the latest fashion trends, industry insights, and all the technological advancements," reads her education description.

"I'm all about that self-improvement game, constantly pushing myself to level up as a fashion model and influencer. Sure, my journey might look different from others', but mark my words, I'm committed to being at the forefront of the fashion world and delivering valuable content to my awesome audience," the description continues.

Sofia projects herself as a model and is currently "considering which brand to become a fashion ambassador and virtual influencer" for, her website says.

"As a fashion model, I bring an unparalleled and futuristic perspective to the realm of style. Whether it's the catwalk or the digital landscape, my passion lies in showcasing the latest trends and pushing the boundaries in the ever-evolving fashion industry," she says of herself.