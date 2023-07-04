Is Actress Han So Hee Secretly Dating Model Chae Jong Seok? Agency Responds

Actress Han So Hee denied dating rumors with model Chae Jong Seok on Tuesday (July 4). Her agency, 9ato, released an official statement explaining the relationship between the actress and the model. According to the firm, they are close friends and are not involved in a romantic relationship.

"The dating rumors between Han So Hee and Chae Jong Suk are not true. The two are close friends," a representative from the agency stated.

Several speculations were doing the rounds online about the romantic relationship between the actress and the model due to the posts they shared on Instagram. Some of their eagle-eyed fans pointed out that the rumored couple often visited the same places together, wore clothes from the same brand, and recently traveled to Paris nearly at the same time.

Han So Hee to Play Lead in New Drama

Han So Hee is currently in talks to star in an upcoming drama by Hong Sisters. The actress might share screen space with actor Kim Seon Ho because he is in talks to play the lead in the mini-series, according to a report by Xportsnews.

In response to the report, the actress' agency stated that the Hong Sisters' new drama is one of the new projects she received an offer for. But nothing has been decided about her next project.

"Hong Sisters' new project Can This Love be Interpreted? is one of the projects she has received an offer for. Nothing has been decided regarding her next project," a representative from the agency said.

Kim Seon Ho's agency Salt Entertainment said he received an offer to play the lead in the upcoming project by Hong Sisters. The actor is positively reviewing the project.

"Kim Seo Ho received an offer to star in Hong Sisters' new project Can This Love be Interpreted?, and he is positively reviewing the offer," a source from the agency shared.

Can This Love Be Interpreted? Synopsis

The K-drama revolves around the romantic relationship between a top actor and an interpreter. The story unfolds after the onscreen couple starts misinterpreting the words spoken by each other. They oppositely express themselves.

If Han So Hee and Kim Seon Ho accept this offer, it will mark their reunion after working together in the tvN drama 100 Days My Prince. The followers of both the actors are eagerly looking forward to the new project.

Some of the hit television projects of Han So Hee are The World of the Married, Nevertheless, and My Name. Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho is known for his roles in Start Up and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha.