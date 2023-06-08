Bar Refaeli Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction after She Flashes Underwear in Recent Birthday Party Photos [WATCH]

Supermodel Bar Refaeli suffered a major wardrobe malfunction as she danced around carefree in a racy skirt at her birthday party. The former 'world's sexiest woman' who turned 38 was celebrating her birthday on June 4 and shared some behind-the-scenes photos with his millions of Instagram fans.

However, she ended up flashing her underwear beneath her risky skirt in a major wardrobe malfunction. Refaeli didn't notice the blunder but several of her eagle-eyed fans quickly pointed out the racy wardrobe malfunction. The photos are still on Instagram and have since gone viral, garnering millions of likes and views over the past couple of days.

Racy Wardrobe Malfunction

Refaeli couldn't contain her excitement as she cut shapes at her lavish party. The Israeli beauty took to Instagram and treat her 3.7 million followers to a behind-the-scenes peek at her lavish birthday party and scantily-clad attire but ended up posting a photo where she flashes her underwear.

The supermodel was having the time of her life on the dance floor in the first picture when she experienced some serious wardrobe malfunctions. Refaeli was wearing a black skirt and had a "peek-a-boo" moment where her entire leg was visible. And she ended up flashing her black netted underwear.

Little could be inferred from the large slit in her skirt, which was barely held together by two threads.

She wore a cropped black shirt on top and black kitten heels for her shoes.

Another steamy photo revealed Refaeli's breasts from the side as her blouse was see-through.

She was also seen having fun with her friends and kissing her husband, Adi Ezra, in other pictures.

Too Excited to Contain Her Underwear

Refaeli originally wrote her caption in Hebrew which, when translated, read: "As my husband told me - you celebrate every day as if it were your birthday.

So on the date I was born I celebrate life. Thank you every day."

The supermodel, understandably, didn't notice the wardrobe malfunction. The Sports Illustrated cover girl from 2009 made a bold fashion statement with a sheer, black crop top and a pair of black kitten heels.

As Refaeli approaches her forties, fans erupted in praise, calling her "ageless" and even the "most beautiful" woman in the world.

"Congratulations to the most beautiful in the world," wrote one of her admirers.

Another fan agreed saying: "Perfect. The most beautiful in the world."

"Next year fully naked," wrote another over-ambitious fan.

However, several fans questioned Refaeli's attire and called her skimpy outfits "cheap".

"I didn't understand what's the deal with the thong, what does it add besides a cheap appearance," one commenter wrote.

"Until now I've held on to you, this cheap performance doesn't suit you. If it has to do with work and you're [modelling] underwear, cool, but dressing like this for a party takes off of you and it's a shame," another person wrote.

Refaeli recently showed off her beach body while having fun on the sand in a recent Instagram photo. The Israeli model adored the far-off expanse of crystal-clear blue ocean and snow-white beach.

She covered her back in the sand and displayed her bare butt while donning a light bikini top and thong.