Who is Majid Reza Rahnavard? Iran Carries Out Second Public Execution of Wrestler Who Protested Against Regime

Iran hanged a man in public on Monday who had been convicted of killing two members of security forces, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported, the second execution of people involved in anti-government protests in less than a week.

The public execution comes amid nationwide anti-regime protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. The protests, in their third month, erupted after the 22-year-old woman died on Sept. 16 in the custody of the country's morality police while enforcing strict mandatory dress code laws.

The demonstrations have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the worst legitimacy challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, as reported by Reuters.

Wrestler Sentenced to Death for 'Waging War Against God'

"Majid Reza Rahnavard was hanged in public in (the holy Shi'ite city of) Mashahd this morning ... he was sentenced to death for 'waging war against God' after stabbing to death two members of security forces," the news outlet said.

Rahnavard, a 23-year-old wrestler by profession, allegedly killed two members of the Basij volunteer force and wounded four others, according to the report. The Basij force, affiliated with the country's Revolutionary Guards, has been at the forefront of the state crackdown on protests.

Rahnavard's Family Told to Visit Cemetery Following Execution

Activists on social media criticised the execution of the 23-year-old Rahnavard as "a criminal act" by the clerical establishment to deter dissent.

"They called Rahnavard's family at 7 a.m. (local time) and told them to go to the Beheste Reza cemetery. 'We executed your child and buried him,' they said," widely followed activist account 1500Tasvir posted on Twitter.

Protesters Executed Following 'Sham Trials,' Claim Rights Groups

Rahnavard's execution comes days after another young man, Mohsen Shekari, was executed for injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran, drawing international condemnation. Rights groups have alleged Shekari was tortured and forced into making a false confession.

State media published a video of a man, which it identified as Rahnavard, stabbing another man who fell against a parked motor-cycle and then stabbing another person immediately after and then running away.

Iran's state TV showed a video in which Rahnavard said in the court that he came to hate the Basij forces after seeing them beating and killing protesters in videos posted on social media.

Iranian Regime Seeking Death Penalty for At Least 21 People

Amnesty International has said Iranian authorities are seeking the death penalty for at least 21 people in what it called "sham trials designed to intimidate those participating in the popular uprising that has rocked Iran".

Rights group HRANA said that as of Sunday 488 protesters had been killed, including 68 minors. It said 62 members of the security forces had also been killed. As many as 18,259 protesters are believed to have been arrested, it said.

While the United Nations says the protests have cost more than 300 lives, a top Iranian state security body has said that 200 people, including members of the security forces, had died in the unrest.