What Is Dextrocardia? Catherine O'Hara Suffered from Rare Heart Condition Before She Was Rushed to Hospital in Critical Condition Where She Died

Hollywood icon Catherine O'Hara died on Friday at the age of 71 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital in critical condition. Emergency responders rushed to the "Schitt's Creek" actress's home and immediately transported her to a local hospital, where she later died, according to Page Six.

Her agency stated that she passed away after a brief illness, though the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed. However, what is known is that O'Hara had a rare medical condition known as dextrocardia with situs inversus. It remains unclear whether the condition contributed to her death, but here is a complete overview of what to know about it.

Battling a Rare Condition

Dextrocardia is a rare congenital condition where the organs in the chest and abdomen are arranged as a mirror image of their usual placement, according to the Cleveland Clinic. For instance, the spleen may be located on the right side rather than the left, while the liver could appear on the left instead of the right.

O'Hara was unaware she had this condition until later in life. The "Home Alone" star revealed in a 2021 interview that the discovery came during adulthood, when she and her husband, Bo Welch, were undergoing tuberculosis testing required for their son's nursing school admission.

While at the doctor's office, she was also asked to complete routine tests such as an EKG and a chest X-ray. "When the doctor told us that my heart was on the right side and my organs were flipped, my husband immediately said, 'No, her head's on backwards,'" O'Hara recalled with a laugh.

The disorder is estimated to occur in approximately one out of every 10,000 individuals and is more frequently observed in males.

Celebrities such as Enrique Iglesias, 50, and Donny Osmond, 68, are also known to have the condition.

While the exact cause isn't fully understood, it has been associated with genetic mutations. It follows an autosomal recessive inheritance pattern, meaning a child develops the condition only if both parents carry and pass along the altered gene.

No Special Treatment

Many people experience no noticeable symptoms because, although their organs are reversed, they still work normally. This helps explain why O'Hara remained unaware of the condition for much of her life.

That said, the reversed organ placement can complicate medical diagnosis later on, as pain or symptoms may show up in unusual locations.

In certain cases, dextrocardia with situs inversus is linked to other medical conditions or congenital defects. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, these can lead to issues such as breathing difficulties, tiredness, recurring sinus or lung infections, jaundice, or pale or bluish skin caused by low oxygen levels.

It is unclear whether the "Beetlejuice" actress had any associated health problems.

Generally, no special treatment is available. Doctors typically do not try to reposition the organs. However, if related complications develop, those conditions are treated. This may involve antibiotics for infections or medications to help support heart and lung function.

Most people with this condition live a normal lifespan, and many never realize they have it. If other health problems are present, however, life expectancy depends on the specific condition and how it is managed.

It's still unclear whether the condition had anything to do with O'Hara's death. She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew, 31, and Luke, 29.