Who is Caroline Biden? Hunter Biden Called Asians 'Yellow' in Text Exchange with Troubled Cousin

Hunter Biden used the racial slur "yellow" to refer to Asian women while interacting with cousin Caroline Biden women in a January 2019 text message, new text messages from his abandoned laptop reveal. Caroline, President Joe Biden's niece, was texting Hunter discussing getting him fixed with her rich, model friends, when Hunter made these comments.

The January 26, 2019 conversation was preserved on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop and was first reported by DailyMail.com. The revelation comes less than a week after it came to light that Hunter used the N-word while conversing with his white lawyer on multiple occasions in 2018.

Hunter and His Strange Ways

In the January 26, 2019 conversation Caroline asked Hunter: "Do you want foreign or domestic. I can't give you f***ing Asian sorry. I'm not doing it." A screenshot of the text exchange posted by the outlet suggests that Caroline, who is Joe Biden's brother, Jim's daughter, was trying to set up Hunter with one of her friends.

The next two messages from Hunter read: "Domesticated foreigner" and "Is fine." The next message reads: "No yellow." Caroline was giving Hunter a choice of women but she was not sure if she could fix him up with an Asian woman.

Moreover, this isn't the first time that Hunter's text messages have revealed instances of him using racist language and slurs. Only last week, it was revealed that Hunter had repeatedly called his white attorney, George Mesires, the n-word. This is the second revelation about Hunter's use of racial slurs in text conversations from his laptop.

That said, the texts exchanged with Caroline also show how Hunter was and probably is still obsessed with women and the extent he can go to hook up with them. During the January 2019 conversation with his cousin, Hunter, then age 49, said he wanted to date 24-year-olds because they were "easy to impress."

"24 is great. Seriously," he wrote. "Its incredibly easy to impress a 24 year old."

Caroline too encouraged him into all these. She also suggested trying to set up Hunter with Lucy Dahl, prominent children's author Roald Dahl's daughter who she described as "super loaded" and "non judgmental." Another of her suggestions was Dirty Sexy Money actress and porn director Bella Thorne.

Setting up Hunter with younger women was also Caroline's way of helping Hunter get over Hallie, his brother's widow and his lover, with whom his relationship had just soured.

Caroline's Troubled Past

Meanwhile, Caroline has her own troubled past. The 34-year-old has had several run-ins with the law. She was most recently arrested in 2019 for driving under the influence and without a license in a Philadelphia suburb.

She also pleaded guilty in New York to petit larceny in 2018 after using a stolen credit card to purchase more than $110,000 worth of goods at an upscale Greenwich Village pharmacy. In 2013, she was arrested after allegedly taking a swing at NYPD officers who were called to her Tribeca apartment amid a dispute over unpaid rent. In 2009 she was briefly detained by Amtrak police after a dispute over a train fare.

Much like her cousin, Hunter, Caroline too reportedly struggled with addiction for years, and attended court-ordered rehab after one DUI. According to the New York Post, she went to rehab for alcohol and Adderall addiction while studying at Georgetown University.

Interestingly, the text exchange between Hunter and Caroline took place months just months after he fathered a daughter out of wedlock with Lunden Roberts, who the younger Biden described in a September 2017 email as a "basketball mentor" to his daughter Maisy as well as Sasha Obama.

Also, Hunter's text message exchanges with his cousin took place the same month he texted his $845-per-hour lawyer and used the n-word multiple times. The president's son joked in a January 2019 text to his attorney George Mesires about a "big penis", and said to the lawyer: "I only love you because you're black' and 'true dat n***a."

The slur, unearthed from Hunter's abandoned laptop, is particularly distressing as it comes amid a surge in racist attacks against Asian-Americans in the United States. The revelation caused uproar among conservative media outlets, but was completely ignored by the mainstream press.

On the other hand Biden has promised to address the issue of racism and hate crime, which has been on the surge lately. Last month, Joe Biden signed a measure aiming to fast-track investigation of coronavirus-related hate crimes into law.

But, interestingly, Hunter's father also has his own history of using racially charged language toward South Asian people, remarking in 2006 that "You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent."