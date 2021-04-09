Missing from His Memoir: Hunter Biden Shot Porn with Prostitutes, Had Fragile Relationship with Father

Shocking truths including his struggles with drugs, family turmoil and controversial love life were supposed to be revealed in the tell-all memoir of Hunter Biden, son of the President Joe Biden. The book may not have told everything but there definitely are many shocking details of Hunter's life including details of his obsession with making and starring in porn films with prostitutes, videos and photos on his laptop show.

The book 'Beautiful Things' that released on Tuesday tells a lot but not everything, especially those which he has willfully decided not to reveal. According to a Daily Mail report, bombshell revelations packed in his abandoned laptop are conveniently missing from the memoir including his fragile relationship with his father and how he was protected by a Secret Service agent while on a 2018 drug and prostitute binge in Hollywood.

Shocking Revelations

Hunter's memoir, 'Beautiful Things', which was released on Tuesday contains details of his struggles with drug addiction, his family and his relationship with his deceased brother's wife. However, what the book conveniently doesn't cover are the scandalous details of his close shaves with law enforcement, porn with prostitutes, interaction with drug dealers and his troubled relationship with his father.

According to the Daily Mail report, a lot is missing in the book that can be found from the bombshell cache of 103,000 text messages, 154,000 emails, more than 2,000 photos and dozens of videos packed with shocking details in his abandoned laptop. One of the most shocking revelations made from the photos and videos from his laptop is that Hunter was obsessed with making and starring in porn films with prostitutes.

So much so that he photographed and filmed himself, often with two prostitutes at a time, in explicit videos and then posted on adult website Pornhub under the username 'RHEast'. Hunter filmed himself with the women from his laptop webcam, sometimes shooting at different angles using an iPad and cell phone. His Pornhub account had 66 award badges, including a badge for reaching 50 subscribers, watching 500 videos, and watching porn in HD.

The sex tapes and photos with hookers accessed by the outlet were mixed in with family photos, business documents and selfies from his then-lover and brother's widow Hallie in his laptop's photos folder. Hunter would at times leave on the webcam after filming his sex scenes, the report says.

In one video, Hunter recorded his screen and can be heard talking to a woman about his favorite porn stars as he browsed an adult website with her.

Before coming up with the report, Daily Mail had hired a computer forensics firm to examine the laptop, who declared its contents "authentic." The firm, Maryman & Associates, is run by a 29-year FBI veteran, and "used the same forensic tools to pick apart the drive as federal and state law enforcement use in criminal investigations," according to a Daily Mail article.

Porn Addict

The laptop definitely contains a lot that Hunter would never want to become public. Of the thousands of texts retrieved from the alptopm, one dated February 20, 2019 reveal Hunter coordinating with a woman named Dianna Pagano to transport other women in Ubers to his hotel room in New Haven, Connecticut.

A month later Pagano texted Hunter offering to 'hang' with him for '100 or 200 for the night', as well as appearing to offer him drugs, saying "My guy is giving me 2500qorrh of work cuz he is going on vacation. I just gotta give him 200$; and 'I got some good work if u need anything hun its fire." Later that year, Pagano was charged with violating her probation by allegedly running a drug ring out of her home in East Haven.

Troubled Life

These are, however, just one of the many dark sides of Hunter missing from the book. Text logs between Hunter and his father reveal that Joe Biden consistently offered support to his son by forgiving him, paying his bills, defusing family arguments, and checking in with doting messages. The elder Biden also worried that his communications may have been "a target" for hackers.

When Hunter's controversial affair with his late Beau's widow was publicly revealed in March 2017, the senior Biden reluctantly released a statement giving the couple his blessing. However, a year later he was already being drawn into the couple's meltdown by his erratic, addict son.

The laptop definitely reveals although, interestingly, in a presidential debate in October, Joe Biden referred to the leaks of Hunter's emails as "a bunch of garbage." But in an interview with CBS on Sunday to promote his new book, Hunter said that the laptop "could be" his.

"There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the — that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me or that there was a laptop stolen from me," he said.

Other revelations include how Hunter repeatedly dodged police action against him, despite constantly dealing with drug pushers and prostitutes and having multiple run-ins with law enforcement. By 2019, when Hunter was already visiting rehabs to help cope with his cocaine addiction, his relationship with his father had soured.

One of the texts from February 24, 2019, reveals Joe Biden sent him a doting message: "Good morning my beautiful son. I miss you and love you. Dad" but Hunter fumed at his father for "having made clear to the world that the only reason for not [running for president is your] family problems im glad to be the f***ing bullseye you painted on my back."

Hunter complained that his father's advice to not defend himself in the media over stories about his expensive divorce from his ex-wife Kathleen Biden or his affair with his brother's widow Hallie had backfired, and added sarcastically: "Oh ...good morning ...from f***ing rehab."

"Your team just made me the uncontrollable troubled tax cheat philanderer sex and drug addict that you tried so hard to fix but couldn't yt. They just totally wrote my life away," Hunter wrote.