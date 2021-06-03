FACT CHECK: Did Joe Biden Say 'White Republican Men' Are 'More Dangerous Than ISIS'?

A couple of days back a claim was made on social media that President Joe Biden has warned Americans that "white Republican men" are "more dangerous than ISIS." Since then, the claim has gone viral, with many trying to figure out if Biden really made this comparison and if he did, what was the reason.

While many have already started believing the claim as authentic, many are still confused. In the first place, it was Fox News host Tucker Carlson who made the claim that Biden has said "white Republicans are more dangerous than ISIS', while Biden didn't say so. The claim surfaced just after Biden spoke at a commemoration of the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. However, Carson on his show added color to it and gave a different picture.

Carson's Gives a Twist

On June 1, Biden spoke at a commemoration of the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, in which white mobs looted and burned down dozens of blocks in the affluent Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The same day Carson on his show 'Tucker Carlson Tonight,' said that Biden had warned that "white Republican men" are "more dangerous than ISIS."

Carson made these comments while criticizing proposals made by the Biden administration to segregate unvaccinated individuals at certain public events as well as well-founded claims, promoted on CNN, that white Republican men were more averse and hesitant toward getting the COVID-19 vaccines.

Carson then played playing some clips of CNN, and went ahead saying, "Yeah, you're not surprised. It's always the same people, those white Republican men. The very ones that, just today, Joe Biden warned us are more dangerous than ISIS."

The clip soon became viral with many believing it to be the words of Biden, where as he never said anything like this.

What Biden Said

A shorter version of Carlson's clip made its way to Twitter, which further spread like wild fire. Biden, in fact, while speaking at the commemoration of the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in June 1 never said anything like that.

His speech was more about the history of the massacre. At the end of his speech Biden said, "And finally, we must address what remains the stain on the soul of America. What happened in Greenwood was an act of hate and domestic terrorism, with a through line that exists today, still. Just close your eyes and remember what you saw in Charlottesville, four years ago, on television. Neo-Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK, coming out of those fields at night, with lighted torches, the veins bulging as they were screaming. Remember? Just close your eyes and picture what it was."

He finally concluded by saying, "So folks, we can't — we must not give hate a safe harbor. As I said it my address to the joint session of Congress, according to the intelligence community, terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today. Not ISIS, not Al Qaeda — white supremacists. That's not me, that's the intelligence community under both Trump and under my administration. [Emphasis is added].

Firstly, Biden never used the word Republicans and never linked it to white supremacy. Secondly, he never used any word or phrase that was synonymous to Republicans or the Republican Party. Thirdly, he never used the word 'men' or 'male' in his entire speech.

It was Carlson, not Biden, who equated "white supremacist terrorism" with "white Republican men." In fact, what Biden said was that the biggest threat to the United States was from white supremacy and not from ISIS or Al Qaeda. So even if he had used the phrase "white Republican men," Carlson's claim would still have been wide of the mark. So, the claims are nothing but completely untrue.