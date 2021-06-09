Hunter Biden Called His White Lawyer the N-Word and Bantered 'I Only Love You Because You're Black'

Hunter Biden called his white secretary the N-word on multiple occasions during conversations made in late 2018 and early 2019, new text messages unearthed from his laptop reveal. Besides, the younger Biden also kept a racist meme involving his father President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama on his laptop, according to a DailyMailreport.

The revelations comes just a week after the senior Biden gave a speech decrying racism on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre, as he sought to portray racial justice as a top priority for his administration, which may now prove to be embarrassing for the President.

Racist Hunter

According to the DailyMail report, the racist exchanges that occurred on December 13, 2018, taken from Hunter's abandoned laptop has revealed that the younger Biden had passed some racist comments against his Chicago-based corporate attorney George Mesires, who he used to pay $845 per hour. Hunter during that exchange had asked Mesires, "How much money do I owe you" before adding "Becaause [sic] n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates"

"That made me snarf my coffee," replied Mesires, who is white.

"I just made that phrase up, by the way," Biden responded, adding, "I should have [h]ad your lineage."

"Apparently you do," answered Mesires. Hunter then responded: "That's what I'm saying ni ...." Cutting off the racial slur mid-word, Hunter then texted a photo to Mesires, which was not downloaded on Hunter's laptop, from where the text message was recovered by DailyMail.

But Mesires replied: 'Why are you so tan?'

"I'm sorry for sexting you accidentally that was meant for another friend named Georgia," Hunter replied.

A month later in January 2019, Hunter joked in a text to Mesires about a "big penis", and said to the lawyer: "I only love you because you're black" and "true dat n***a".

Dirty Texts

The texts exchanged in January were dirtier although the two men were initially discussing philosophy and bantering with each other. In another series of exchanges between Mesires and Hunter, the lawyer wrote: "There are ideals of unconditional love that serve as proxies. I don't have many. You. God,"

Hunter replied: "OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren't children George."

Mesires replied: "My parents love was conditioned," to which Hunter cracks a dirty joke. "My penis as of late has been un conditional," he wrote.

Mesires then jokes: "That's why we are searching."

Hunter wrote back: "For my penis," to which Mesires said: "And we will always be searching."

Hunter then goes on to describe his penis: "Its big penis George. They always find it. And I only love you because you're black," Hunter wrote back.

Mesires: "It's so annoying when you interject with frivolity."

"True dat n***a. But I'm done my rant," Hunter wrote before ending the conversation.

However, this is not where it ends. Hunter, reportedly, also kept a meme on his laptop that showed his father and former President Barack Obama embracing. The meme's text reads: "Obama: Gonna miss you, man. Joe: Can I say it? Just this once? Obama: *sigh* go ahead. Joe: You my n***a, Barack". It is unclear why Hunter saved the meme on his computer.

That said, President Biden himself has a long history of using racially charged language and also slurs. He reportedly, once told a voter in 2006 that "You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin' Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent".

In 2007, he described Obama, then a fellow candidate for the 2008 Democratic presidential nomination, as "the first sort of mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean."

The senior Biden has attempted to make race a central issue in both his presidential campaign – which came amid nationwide protests over racism and police brutality in 2020 – and in his administration. In fact, last week, in a speech on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa massacre in which a white mob killed an estimated 300 black people in Oklahoma, Biden said he had come to "fill the silence."

"Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, they cannot be buried, no matter how hard people try,' he said. 'Only with truth can come healing."

However, his son's exchange of text message is definitely going to bring another round of embarrassment for him. Following the expose, #RacistHunter started trending on social media on Tuesday.