Who is Camille Vasquez? 37-Year-Old Attorney Wins Over Johnny Depp Fans; Video Gets 450 Million Views on TikTok

As Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's $50 million defamation trial enters its fifth week, all eyes are now on Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez who has been garnering a lot of praise for her hard-bitten cross-examination of Heard. Videos of her 'grilling' Heard on Monday and Tuesday have gone viral on social media, amassing millions of views.

Vasquez, 37, is an associate in the Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group of the California based high-profile law firm Brown Rudnick, representing Depp in his lawsuit against ex-wife Heard.

According to Brown Rudnick's website, Vasquez's is an expert on plaintiff-side defamation cases similar to the one Depp has brought against Heard over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. Apart from this she also has adequate experience in crisis communication.

Vasquez speaks fluent Spanish and graduated from the University of Southern California in 2006 with honors and Southwestern Law School in 2010. Before working for Brown Rudnick, she has previously worked for a Los Angeles-based national firm.

The Best Lawyers in America publications named her as a "One to Watch" for 2021-2022.

While Vasquez does not have any public social media profiles, she has gained a massive fan following earlier this week with her razor-sharp and on the dot line of questioning.

From highlighting Depp's role in getting Heard movies, she also accused the actress of editing pictures of her alleged injured face. As the cross examination went on, it was rather apparent that the exchange between Vazquez and Heard, much to the delight of Depp's fans became more and more tensed.

Vasquez further went on to accuse Heard of assaulting her ex-girlfriend and claiming that Depp was just another addition to Heard's list of victims. A 2009 article reporting her arrest at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport was also highlighted in a similar way.

Social Media is flooded with memes hailing Vasquez as a heroic or angelic figure as Depp's huge fandom continues to shower praises on the lawyer for her upfront approach in the cross-examination. There were more than 450 million views on TikTok videos with the hashtag #CamilleVasquez, many prominent lawyers are also commending Vasquez, calling her the "unrivaled star" of the trial, as reported by the Daily Mail.

'Johnny Depp is winning on social mediaâ€”so his lawyer is doing the same,' Juda Engelmayer, a crisis coordinator who represented convicted serial sexual harasser Harvey Weinstein, told The Daily Beast.

According to the NY Post, there have been a few rumors floating around of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor dating his attorney after a video of them hugging in court was circulated online but several sources have affirmed that there only exists a strictly professional relationship between the two. When TMZ attempted to directly approach Vasquez in this matter she did not give a comment.