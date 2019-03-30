Johnny Depp is not letting go his ex-wife Amber Heard easily. As per recent reports, Fantastic Beasts 3 movie star is going an extra mile to repair his image in the entertainment industry.

As earlier reported, Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million defamation suit against his former wife Amber Heard. In the previous reports, it was also revealed that as per Depp, all the domestic abuse reports were nothing but a hoax. As per some latest reports, Depp is reportedly gearing up for another battle against his former wife.

According to HollywoodLife, the 55-year-old Johnny Depp feels used by Amber Heard and reportedly regrets falling in love with her in the first place. As per the documents obtained, the acclaimed movie star has revealed some shocking details about his ex-wife and is now pretty anxious.

"Johnny hopes his suit delivers redemption for him as he feels like he has never been in a relationship which has cost him so much in his career and personal life," the outlet's source revealed.

As earlier reported, Johnny Depp started seeing Amber Heard after meeting her on his 2011 movie, The Rum Diary. After dating each other for almost four years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in their Los Angeles home in 2015. It was reported back then that several key members of Depp's family were against this union as Depp didn't opt for a prenup. After spending just one year together as a married couple, Heard filed for divorce in 2016.

Following their divorce, several allegations were placed on Johnny Depp by Amber Heard. The 32-year-old Heard accused the star of verbally and physically abusing her during their short marriage. In response, Depp's lawyers stated that Aquaman movie star was "attempting to secure a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse." Amber Heard even wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post which stirred Johnny Depp from his core.

As per the latest claims, Pirates of the Caribbean movie star Johnny Depp reportedly thinks that his former wife is totally out of the line with all the allegations.

"Johnny feels desperate to repair his image. He is hoping this case will clear his name so that his fans and the studios will know that he is not the monster that Amber portrays him to be," the alleged source further revealed.