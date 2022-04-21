Who is Tasya Van Ree? Johnny Depp Refers to Amber Heard's Romantic Relationship with Hawaiian Painter

Actor Johnny Depp's reference to Amber Heard's romantic and domestic partner Tasya Van Ree has brought another twist to the ongoing legal battle between the two.

Depp, in his testimony, has referred to Ree as Heard's 'ex-wife'. He said that he had met Ree, the 45-year-old Hawaiian painter, photographer and short filmmaker for the first time in 2012 on a film set. Their actions at that time had revealed their intimate relationship, Depp added.

The actor's reference has attracted the attention of fans and gossip lovers on social media. A large number of followers of both Depp and Heard are digging out various reports from the past and sharing the same on various social media platforms.

Amber Heard Kept Seeing Tasya Van Ree Even After Marrying Johnny Depp

Social media chatter points towards the proximity between Heard and Ree even after the former married Johnny Depp. It is also learnt that Ree is the "cause" behind the estranged relationship between Heard and Depp and Heard never ever moved on from Ree.

Interestingly, a faction has termed Heard's temper and violence as the reason that drove Ree away adding that it was later accepted by the latter.

As reported by Meaww.com Heard and Ree had participated in the protests advocating gay marriages in the year 2010 in Los Angeles. Thereafter, the duo had thrown a party to celebrate the same-sex marriage becoming constitutional in New York in 2011.

A twitter user while replying to @MSNstated, "Here's her mugshot from 2009 when she abused her ex, Tasya van Ree in Seattle airport. This has been known, but I'm glad that your FINALLY choosing the right narrative."

Another user expressed, "Tasya van Ree says, Heard was wrongfully accused of domestic violence... 'I recount hints of [homophobia] when they found out we were domestic partners and not just 'friends.' Charges were quickly dropped and she was released moments later."

"Replying to@depplyhaIIows and @ThatBrianFella What's also a repeated pattern; Amber Heard history of abuse - DV on ex wife/fiancÃ© Tasya Van Ree in 2009; - DV on Depp, abused Staff own mom scared of her rage. And both drank & did drugs. Maybe she did/does even more than Depp + she took medication that can't mix with alcohol," read a tweet.