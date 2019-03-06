Johnny Depp has reportedly all geared up to go against his former wife Amber Heard. The Pirates of the Caribbean movie star has filed a $50 million defamation case against Heard and has made several stunning accusations like her alleged affair with Elon Musk and how all the domestic abuse reports were nothing but hoax.

Johnny Depp started dating Amber Heard after he met her on the set of The Rum Diary in 2011. The couple got married in a private civil ceremony at their home in Los Angeles in 2015. It was reported that several of Depp's family members were aganist him marrying Heard without a prenuptial agreement. Heard later filed for divorce in 2016 and five days later, she obtained a temporary restraining order against the star.

Amber later stated in her court declaration that "during the entirety of our relationship, Johnny has been verbally and physically abusive to me." Amber also stated that the latest incident of violence had taken place on May 21 (a few days before she filed for divorce) and even provided statements by two witnesses.

In response to these, Jonny Depp's lawyers stated that Amber Heard was reportedly attempting to secure a financial resolution by alleging abuse.

In 2016, a settlement was reached in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce case, which required Amber to receive a sum of $7 million and to dismiss her request for a continued restraining order against the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald movie star. However, things took a different turn after Amber Heard wrote an op-ed for the Wahstingont Post.

In the op-ed, Amber Heard went into details and counted the alleged domestic abuse she endured from Johnny Depp. She also spoke out against how Depp's emotional abuse forced her to change phone numbers on a weekly basis because she received death threats.

"For months, I rarely left my apartment, and when I did, I was pursued by camera drones and photographers on foot, on motorcycles and in cars," she explained in her op-ed.

But it looks like Johnny Depp is not going to leave this matter as it is. As per recent reports, the Blow movie star has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. Depp has reportedly claimed that her accusations were a "hoax" and his legal team has interviewed several people who claimed that they saw no visible injuries on Amber Heard, reports Variety.

In addition to this, Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard reportedly had an affair with none other than Elon Musk. As per the alleged reports, the suit claims that Elon Musk reportedly visited Amber Heard in the middle of the night while Johnny Depp was away from the home traveling.

As of now, Elon Musk's reps have refuted the claims and stated that Musk and Heard did not enter into the relationship until her marriage with Johnny Depp ended.

"Elon and Amber didn't start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent. Their relationship didn't become romantic until some time later," Elon Musk's rep told E! News.