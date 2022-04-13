Johnny Depp Penetrated Amber Heard With Liquor Bottle; Actress Says Depp Threatened to Kill Her in 2015

Amber Heard's attorneys have claimed that Johny Depp had penetrated her with a liquor bottle during a 2015 hostage situation. During Depp's $100 million defamation trial on Tuesday, Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft alleged that Depp penetrated her with an alcohol bottle in a heated three-day 'hostage situation' in Australia.

Depp's $100 Million Defamation Trial

Depp has filed a $100 million defamation trial, which began on Tuesday in Fairfax, Virginia. It came over Heard's 2018 op-ed, which she wrote for the Washington Post, claiming that she is a victim of sexual violence and domestic violence survivor.

Depp maintains that due to the op-ed he was removed from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise as the piece clearly claimed that he was the abuser. The actor alleges that Heard was the actual perpetrator of violent bouts that scarred their relationship.

Depp Was Going to "Fu**ing Kill Heard"

During the defamation trial on Tuesday, Heard's lawyer Bredehoft claimed: "He has her jammed up against the bar. He has hurled bottles and bottles at her. He dragged her across the floor on the broken bottles. He has punched her. He has kicked her. He has told her he's going to fu**ing kill her, and he fu**ing hates her. He's pounding at her. And then, he penetrates her with a liquor bottle," the Daily Mail said.

The allegations were vehemently denied by Depp's spokesperson, by calling these claims as fictitious and pointing out these allegations were never made at the onset of Amber's allegations in 2016 and it surfaced years later after she was sued for defamation following the op-ed.

Amber's lawyers have also claimed to represent a therapist, who admits Depp has rage and he's like a demon.

Meanwhile, Depp's attorneys have also made claims that Amber is deeply troubled and she went to great lengths to pursue and woo the actor, before flipping the script and continuing berating him.

They also alleged Heard is a troubled person who continues to manipulate people around her.

Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez elaborated that the two met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary, where Amber pursued and wooed him and went to great lengths to win him over by playing the doting girlfriend and it worked - he fell head over heels in love with her.

Amber Used to Hit Depp

Vasquez also alleged that she would resort to "physical violence" as throwing things at Depp, hitting him, and used to tell him that he was a coward, he wasn't man enough because he wouldn't stay and fight with her.

Depp's defamation against Amber came after UK High Court had ruled against the Depp last year. The actor had sued The Sun newspaper for calling him a 'wife beater'.

"F**k Her Burnt Corpse"

The court, after weeks of testimony, concluded that The Sun's article was substantially true and it believed that Depp had attacked Heard dozens of times previously. The court had also seen the texts, Depp sent to Bettany saying, "Let's burn Amber. 'Let's drown her before we burn her !!!," he wrote in November 2013. "I will f**k her burnt corpse afterward to make sure she's dead."