Whitney Paige Venable: Model Asked to Cover Up at Universal Studios as 'Her Big Boobs Make People Uncomfortable'

A model has claimed that she was compelled to cover up by authorities at a theme park for wearing a crop top after being told her "big breasts make people uncomfortable." Whitney Paige Venable, 26, from Florida, has claimed that she was "humiliated and embarrassed" after being barred from entering the Universal Studios as she was wearing a crop top that showed off her cleavage.

Although the incident happened in June 2021, Venable opened up about her "embarrassing" moment at the Universal Studios only lately. The blonde model is now seeking apology from the theme park for all the harassment she had to face.

Inappropriately Dressed

According to Venable, a worker at Universal Studios told her that if she wanted to enter the park, she needed to cover up her cleavage. The model was then asked to cover up her cleavage with a T-shirt.

The model took to Instagram recently to share her ordeal. In an Instagram video, Venable also showed her curves in a questionable outfit â€“ a white sports bra and a green yoga skirt â€“ as she strolls through the park.

She said that she still doesn't understand what was so obscene about her dress as many other women were wearing similar outfits. "I felt humiliated and embarrassed," said Venable, who has 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

"So apparently I have to go change to a more appropriate top even though I'm seeing a lot of people here are wearing sports bra-looking tops," she said.

Venable claims that her outfit "wasn't against the rules," and that the theme park was "targeting" her because of her "breast size."

"I ended up putting on another top over the sports bra, my friend had another top in the car. But I ended up taking it off later on in the park because it was hot and ugly and the fact I was judged really pâ€”â€” me off," she said.

Targeted for Her Breast Size?

Venable said that the employees at Universal Studios unnecessarily harassed her and she was targeted because of the "size of her breasts". "Smaller women can wear whatever they want â€” having big breasts however gets sexualized."

The model said her "naturally big breasts" often "make people uncomfortable" - but insisted that she is sick of being treated differently than "smaller women."

"I felt like I was being targeted and it was the summer so it was hot, I didn't really understand [the issue] but having natural large breast brings attention.

That said, this isn't the first time the model has hit the headlines due to her looks.

Last year, Whitney claims she was banned on Twitter for being "too hot" with people reporting her saucy snaps because they are "jealous" of her beauty. "One day, I changed my cover photo to an innocent shot of me showing off my figure - but I was wearing underwear," she told Jam Press at the time.

"And suddenly, my account was banned. It made me feel discriminated against because there are far worse pictures on Twitter. It's not fair."

"I firmly believe Twitter deleted my account because I'm too hot and jealous people who aren't as attractive complained or said I was promoting sexual activity. It's not fair."