Tracy Kiss: Sex Clinic Star Claims Women Trolled Her after She Said She Can Have Sex 11 Times a Day

Instagram influencer and The Sex Clinic participant Tracy Kiss has claimed that she ran into trouble with her boyfriend because of her high sex drive wherein she can have sex 11 times a day left him feeling inadequate. The personal trainer and mom of two said that she is being trolled by women who worry their partners will expect the same from them ever since the show aired again on E4last week.

Kiss says that she already had trouble with her boyfriend after shooting for the show and had to take help from the show's experts to see if she was a "sex addict" and now the constant trolls are bothering her. She claims that her high sex drive caused her and her boyfriend to split numerous times after shooting for the show last year and she fears of another break up even today.

Honest Confessions

Kiss said that her honest confessions of having high sex drive wherein she claimed that she could have sex 11 times a day led women to troll her last week as they felt their partners could now be more demanding. Describing how she has a "mega high sex drive", during the show, Kiss said: "[My boyfriend kept] up with me for five months and then after that, I've literally obliterated him."

Discussing the toll her sex drive has taken on her relationships, she said: "When it comes to masturbation, I do it at least twice a day - sometimes three." However, she then started panicking that her relationship with her boyfriend would get ruined as he started feeling inadequate.

Kiss had told Jess Wilde, the sexpert on the show that she is "moody, miserable and tense" without at least one nightly orgasm - and can even happily have sex up to 11 times a day. This eventually created a rift with her boyfriend. "He says it's a bad thing that he hasn't satisfied me, but I see it as he's done such a good job, I love it so much, I want more," she said. That led Kiss to seek help from the experts of the show.

Trolled for High Sex Drive

Although her issue with her boyfriend has been resolved for the time being, she has now been victim of trolls. After the show aired again on E4 last week, Tracy told Fabulous that she is being trolled by women who worry their partners will expect the same from them.

"I have been terribly attacked by women on social media and posted to my Instagram Stories to discuss the injustice," she said. "I was told on TV that I am perfectly normal and my high libido as a woman is nothing to be ashamed of," she added.

However, women who watched the show felt otherwise and since been attacking Kiss, who feels that she should be spared as having high sex drive isn't a crime. "We need to stop tarring an entire gender with the same brush, stop comparing ourselves to others and embrace our individuality and stand proud for who we is and what makes us us," she said.

Instead, she claims that her high libido is a result of hormone imbalance and is something she should be able to discuss without fear of being judged. However, that hasn't happened and instead she claims being targeted by insensitive women.

Kiss, who Last month, revealed that she had shelled out $70,000 on surgery (including a designer vagina) to look beautiful now says that women hate her and worry she will steal their husbands.