Charlotte Rose: OnlyFans Model Raking in $2.3 Million after Ditching Job of Police Officer

An OnlyFans model is making millions of dollars every year by posting her nudes on the adult website after ditching her job as a police officer. British bombshell Charlotte Rose, 27, quit her role as a police dog handler after a year because the male-dominated job wasn't suited to her.

Rose, who had always wanted to be a model, says that she never imagined that the profession would help her earn millions of dollars every year. And she now thinks she should have started modeling earlier. However, Rose says her photos aren't completely explicit like many other models on OnlyFans. Rose also has a huge fan following on Instagram, where too she regularly posts her steamy photos.

Cop to Model

Rose, from Essex, joined the police force at the age of 18 but decided to quit her role as a police dog handler after a year because she felt it was a male-dominated area and didn't suit her. Instead, she decided to try modeling but with a twist. She started modelling at a test shoot and was immediately snapped up as a glamour and lingerie model.

Interestingly, she was one of the only 100 women initially invited to join OnlyFans when it was launched in 2016. But since then there has been no looking back. Today, she makes a whopping $2.3 million per month from her OnlyFans page by posting her steamy photos.

However, while some OnlyFans creators take their images and videos to explicit levels, Rose says she keeps her account "tame" and believes that is the reason she's so successful. "Everyone assumes OnlyFans is just porn – which I have nothing against, but personally I don't do that level of content," she said.

Dream Come True

Rose claims that she makes approximately $2.3 million a month from OnlyFans, which means she earns nearly $2.5 million per year. That's quite hefty pay raise from the salary working as a police officer. However, Rose initially wasn't too serious about OnlyFans till she started making some good amount of money.

"I'd only log on when I remembered, so I wasn't putting the time in until I saw other girls on Twitter talking about how much money they were making in November 2018. However, since 2018, she started dedicating up to 16 hours a day to her OnlyFans presence. "I've always been business-minded so I decided to put more effort in and make a serious go of it.

And she thinks it's her content that keeps her fans hooked to her photos. "I'll role-play and talk to the camera as if it's a guy and cover some fantasies, but it's mostly me talking to them.

"It's personal for me and I've built up relationships with a handful of my fans that I talk to daily and know inside out. I know their children's names, their job titles and if they're having a bad day – and when they are, I'll send a voice-note and some pictures of my dogs to cheer them up.

Rose is now in the top 0.09 percent of creators of OnlyFans, which she believes gets a bad reputation due to the high volume of adult stars using the platform.

That said Rose claims her lifestyle has not changed much after turning model on OnlyFans but she added: "The hardest part is the competition. There are always girls at your heels wanting to get to the place you are at."