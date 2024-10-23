What is Pink Cocaine? The Dangerous Drug Linked to Liam Payne's Death and Diddy Scandal

A toxicology report following the tragic death of singer Liam Payne, 31, has raised alarming concerns. Payne passed away on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from the third-floor balcony of his hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The report revealed that he had consumed a mixture of substances before the incident, including a drug commonly referred to as "pink cocaine." This substance has recently gained attention due to its connection to a lawsuit involving Sean "Diddy" Combs earlier this year.

What is Pink Cocaine?

Pink cocaine, a club drug, despite its misleading name, does not contain cocaine. According to DEA agent Bill Bordner, the primary ingredient in pink cocaine is ketamine, a dissociative drug known to make users feel detached from reality. Ketamine has previously been associated with treating depression, as seen in the case of actor Matthew Perry, who died in October last year.

The second component of pink cocaine includes psychedelics, and the drug often contains other synthetic substances like ecstasy, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines. The bright pink color, which gives the drug its name, comes from food coloring and can sometimes include strawberry flavoring. Pink cocaine, also known as "Tusi" or "Tuci," can be ingested as a pill or inhaled. It is often used as both a stimulant and a depressant, with its origins traced to Latin American party scenes.

"Pink cocaine is very cheap to make, and drug dealers can tailor it to suit user preferences," Bordner explained. However, the unpredictable effects on users' behavior are particularly concerning.

Unpredictable Effects on Behavior

Dr. Brian Hurley, an addiction psychiatrist with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, elaborated on the dangers of pink cocaine. He explained, "People using mixtures like this may exhibit unpredictable behavior and do things they wouldn't normally do." This unpredictability raises serious concerns about the drug's impact on users' safety and judgment.

In Payne's case, the toxicology report indicated that pink cocaine was present in his system at the time of his death. The drug's involvement in his behavior leading up to the tragic fall has been a subject of speculation. Hotel staff had reported that Payne had been "trashing the entire room" during his stay, and TMZ later confirmed that he had been "acting erratic" just before the fatal incident.

Pink Cocaine's Link to Diddy

Earlier this year, pink cocaine was mentioned in a lawsuit filed by Rodney Jones, a former music producer for Sean "Diddy" Combs. Jones claimed that employees at Diddy's home were required to carry various drugs, including Tuci, which he described as a mixture of ecstasy and cocaine. Although no direct connection has been established between Payne's death and Diddy's case, the presence of pink cocaine in both instances highlights the growing concern over the drug's usage.

As investigations continue, the details surrounding Payne's death shed light on the dangers of pink cocaine, a drug that is increasingly linked to unpredictable and dangerous behavior.