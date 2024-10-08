A-List Celebrities Scramble to Settle in Explosive Diddy Sex Assault Case to Avoid Public Naming, Says Attorney Tony Buzbee

Some top celebrities are quietly settling with victims linked to the Diddy sex assault case, according to attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee, who represents over 120 alleged victims, revealed that several high-profile stars have opted to settle privately to avoid being named in the lawsuits.

Speaking to TMZ, Buzbee said that his firm is giving these stars a chance to resolve the matter without public exposure. "In every single case, especially cases like this, we attempt to resolve these matters without filing a public lawsuit," Buzbee said. He added that some celebrities have already agreed to settle.

Buzbee, who is set to file more lawsuits this month, including cases involving 25 minors, emphasized that the settlements are in the best interest of the victims. He has already sent out demand letters to several others, including Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is facing serious legal action.

"If you were there, participated, watched, or helped cover it up, you have a problem," Buzbee stated. He stressed that many people saw the abuse happening but chose to stay silent. These individuals, Buzbee noted, are also under legal scrutiny.

Buzbee plans to pursue those who were involved or failed to intervene aggressively. "A lot of people saw this activity, allowed it to go on, and said nothing," Buzbee said. He warned that these people could face legal consequences.

However, Buzbee clarified that the public should not expect the release of any notable names this week. "Everyone is focused on which celebrities were involved and who will be named, but I don't expect that to happen immediately," he said.

He emphasized the importance of thorough investigation before naming individuals. "We want to ensure that if we name individuals beyond Mr. Combs, we've done our homework. It will spark a firestorm, and we are fully aware of that," he added.

Combs, 54, was arrested on September 16 on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He has been accused of organizing drug-fueled sex parties, some involving minors. Authorities claim that the abuse spanned over a decade and involved threats and violence.

Combs has denied all allegations, insisting that any sexual encounters were consensual. His legal team also confirmed that he will not accept any plea deal, maintaining his innocence.

Reports have emerged that some celebrities involved in Combs' notorious "Freak Off" parties have opted to pay off victims to avoid public lawsuits. The Texas-based lawyer confirmed that settlements have already been reached with several well-known individuals. Buzbee also hinted that more lawsuits would be filed if certain celebrities refuse to settle.

These developments follow Combs' recent arrest and his not-guilty plea in court. Buzbee indicated that the case is far from over, and more details will come to light in due course.