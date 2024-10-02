Former British Priest Dies Following Drug-Fueled Sexual Encounter with Belgian Pastor During Trip to Visit the Pope

A retired British priest died after a drug-fueled sex romp with a Belgian colleague during a trip to visit Pope Francis, according to authorities.

The priest, identified by the Daily Mail, as 69-year-old Father Andrew Wagstaff, had spent last Thursday night with the unidentified 60-year-old Belgian priest at his rectory for St. Joseph's Church near Antwerp, Belgium.

Both Men Had Consumed Ecstacy and Poppers, Engaged in Sexual Acts

"It appears that the two men had used ecstasy and poppers together and had had sex," local prosecutors said, according to the wire service. Poppers refer to amyl nitrite, which can be inhaled for a brief rush of euphoria and dizziness. "Two ecstasy pills were also found," prosecutors added.

Just after midnight, Wagstaff fell ill while his lover, identified only as "Pastor B" called emergency services, who attempted to revive the retired priest but were unable to save him.

Paster B Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges, Drugs Found in Wagstaff's System

Paster B was questioned by the presiding judge and arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking resulting in death, the report said. Wagstaff had traces of narcotics and ecstasy in his body, according to the Mail. However, the official cause of death is still undetermined, the reports said.

Wagstaff had served in Antwerp before retiring in April last year, moving back to West Yorkshire in his native UK, the Mail said. He had gone back to Belgium last week to meet with Pope Francis' as he was there on a four-day visit, the outlet said.

Wagstaff was a member of the Anglican communion, which – unlike the Catholic Church – does not require celibacy from its clergy.

The Church of England Diocese in Europe told the Daily Mail that it was aware of Wagstaff's sudden death, but did not comment on the investigation."Our prayers are with his friends, family and members of his former congregation," the statement read.