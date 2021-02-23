What Happens After Death? Man Sees Dark Tunnel with People Standing at End During NDE

Ever since the day humans achieved consciousness, the species has been trying to decode the mysteries surrounding the death. Spiritualists, citing religious textbooks, claim that human life is not confined to Earth, as the soul will continue its life in a different realm. Adding up the heat to this unbelievable theory, a near-death experience (NDE) testimonial shared by a man named Michael has now gone viral on online spaces.

The Vision of Dark Tunnel

In the testimonial, Michael claimed that he suffered a heart attack while being on an operating table. During these final moments, he saw a dark tunnel where many people were standing at the end.

"Whilst on the operating table and after suffering from a heart attack, I found myself in a dark tunnel. There was a light in the distance and I could see people standing there. I could not see their faces as they were too far away. Then the vision disappeared and I heard someone saying Welcome Back," wrote Michael on the NDERF website.

In the testimonial, Michael claimed that the moments before death were entirely pleasant, and made it clear that he felt the peace of his lifetime. Michael also assured that his experience is strong evidence of life after death.

However, medical experts claim that these visions are completely natural, especially when a person faces life-threatening events. According to medical experts, during a life-threatening event, the human brain will face a shortage of oxygen supply, and the survival trick adopted by the brain is resulting in these weird visual hallucinations.

Humans to Reboot in Another Space-Time after Death

A few months back, Dr. Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine, had bizarrely claimed that humans will reboot in another space-time after taking their last breath. According to Lanza, the concept of time and space are created by humans and believes that consciousness in humans exists through energy, and it will get released once the physical body of a person gets destroyed.

"At death, we all know, consciousness is gone, and so too the continuity in the connection of times and places. Where then, do we find ourselves? On stairs that, like Emerson said, can be intercalated anywhere, "like those that Hermes won with the dice of the moon, that Osiris might be born." We think that the past is the past and the future, the future. But as Einstein realized, this simply isn't the case," says Lanza.