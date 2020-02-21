Death is one of the most perplexing mysteries humans have been trying to understand for years. Medical experts believe that human consciousness will end after the death of the brain. However, spiritualists argue that humans start their eternal journey after death, and they point out near-death experience testimonials to substantiate this fact.

Adding up the heat to this life after death theory, Dr Robert Lanza, head of Astellas Global Regenerative Medicine has bizarrely claimed that humans reboot themselves in another space time after death.

Time and space are just human-made concepts

Lanza argues that time and space are just man-made concepts, and it cannot be measured. As per Lanza, consciousness in humans exists through energy, and it will be released once the physical entity of a human ceases. He believes that this energy of consciousness will continue on a quantum level when humans die.

Lanza made this assumption after analyzing Einstein's theory, ''Energy cannot be created nor be destroyed, but it can be converted from one form to another."

"At death, we all know, consciousness is gone, and so too the continuity in the connection of times and places. Where then, do we find ourselves? On stairs that, like Emerson said, can be intercalated anywhere, 'like those that Hermes won with the dice of the moon, that Osiris might be born.' We think that the past is the past and the future, the future. But as Einstein realized, this simply isn't the case," wrote Lanza in Huffington Post.

Lanza also believes that death is not the end of everything, but it is basically the reboot of human consciousness.

NASA scientist assured the existence of life after death

Wernher Von Braun, a German and later American aerospace engineer who had worked with NASA had also once claimed that the existence of life after death is a reality. The rocket scientist believed that the guiding principles of the universe are clearly indicating the presence of God and the existence of life after death.