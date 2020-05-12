The Walking Dead season 10 episode 16, titled A Certain Doom, is likely to be included in the winter schedule of AMC as post production of the episode is yet to be completed, according to season finale director Greg Nicotero. He revealed that the episode will be providing a complete closure to the current season and also pave the way for the new season.

Episode 16 of The Walking Dead season 10 was scheduled to air on April 12 but AMC had to postpone the telecast due to coronavirus-related work shutdown. The filming of the episode was completed long ago and the post production work was scheduled for three weeks prior to the episode's broadcast date. The work shutdown was announced right at that time, affecting the air date, said Nicotero.

The season finale director then explained the complete post production process of an episode. He said the post production process of an episode begins with editing, followed by sound effects and music. At the end of the process, visual effects are added and colour timing is checked thoroughly to make sure that nothing is messed up.

"So, there are all these steps that have to happen, and generally speaking, the way our production schedule works is those happen up to about three weeks before the episode airs. We were really on our way to the finish line when things started slowing down because of the stay at home work order. So, we just missed that window. It wasn't that the effects were delayed or anything was delayed. It was just the delivery of the episode was set to be delivered at a specific date and we had to shut down before they hit that date," Nicotero told Entertainment Weekly.

What to expect in The Walking Dead season 10 episode 16

The director also shared tidbits of information about episode 16, describing it as a "fantastic" episode that will give a proper closure to the current season and pave the way for the new season. According to him, screenwriter Corey Reed did a great job and all the other people involved in the project, including the cast and crew also played important roles making the episode absorbing.

Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James dished about reprising her role as Morgan Jones in the upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead. The 54-year-old actor, who was last seen in the season 5 finale of The Walking Dead, said he might return to the show in the near future.