The Walking Dead season 10 will be ending sooner than its scheduled time due to the coronavirus or Covid-19 shutdown in the US, according to AMC. Through its official Twitter page, the broadcasting channel revealed that the current season of this horror thriller series will end a week earlier than expected.

As per the current schedule, the tenth season of this popular post-apocalyptic horror drama series had two more episodes left before its season finale. The final episode was expected to air on April 12. But the current global pandemic shutdown has affected the post production works of season finale.

So, AMC has decided to conclude the current season on April 5 and telecast the final episode later in the year as a special episode. In short, the viewers will have to wait a little longer for the story's conclusion though the season will end earlier than expected.

It is also worth noting that news about rescheduling of The Walking Dead season 10 episodes came days after AMC announced a delay in its new spin-off series 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond'. The series premiere, which was scheduled for April 12, was also postponed due to the global coronavirus or Covid-19 pandemic.

Check out the AMC tweets below:

"Current events have unfortunately made it impossible to complete post-production of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale, so the current season will end with its 15th episode on April 5. The planned finale will appear as a special episode later in the year," AMC tweeted.

"The first 8 episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 will be available for free on http://AMC.com and the AMC app, immediately following the last Season 10 episode on Sunday, April 5 through Friday, May 1. Please follow us at@WalkingDead_AMC for updates," the broadcasting channel added.