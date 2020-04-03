The Walking Dead season 10 is coming to an end this Sunday, April 5, with the telecast of episode 15. The last episode of current season is titled The Tower and the prime focus of this episode will be 'final battle of the Whisperer War'. The episode will also focus on Eugene's encounter with the Princess and her journey to meet Stephanie.

AMC has already released the official synopsis, new stills and two promos for the final episode of season 10. While the short description teases Whisperer War and Eugene's meeting with the Princess, the promos hint at Beta's revenge plan and Judith's interaction with Daryl Dixon. Meanwhile, the stills for final episode indicate the return of a fan favourite character.

Here is the synopsis for The Tower: "The communities prepare for the final battle of the Whisperor War; meanwhile, Eugene's group encounters Princess". The series' followers can also look forward to the return of a fan favourite character in the last episode of season 10.

Newly released photos of The Tower shows Daryl with his dog and the fans are excited to see him back on screens. While some of the viewers' described it as the return of "an important character", a few others said it's the return of a top tier character.

What does the promo hint about The Walking Dead season 10 finale?

A promotional video for the upcoming episode begins by featuring Beta leading the Whisperers to Hilltop and discussing their revenge plans. The clip also shows Eugene confronting the Princess and Judith seeking advice from Daryl to deal with the Whisperers. The promo also shows her courageously fighting with the Whisperers.

Meanwhile, another promotional video for the final episode of season 10 features the highlights of Beta's meeting with the Whisperers. The clip then teases troubled moments for Alden and Aaron, who are hiding inside a windmill in front of which Beta is holding his meeting with the Whisperers. The promo ends with a tense moment and it remains to be where the fate of Alden and Aaron will take them to.

Additionally, the last episode of the AMC drama series will feature an epic conflict for the Whisperers, according to showrunner Angela Kang. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kang asked the viewers to look forward to the aftermath of the Hilltop war.

"You'll see our clever folks and their plans to finish out this conflict. We'll also see this group on their own journey with Ezekiel, Yumiko, Eugene and as they figure out how to deal with this new character that they've met, and they've got their own adventures. But it all crashes towards this epic conflict now that Beta has taken leadership of the Whisperers. What does that mean for our people now? And so it'll be exciting. I hope people will tune in and watch it," the showrunner added.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 10 episode 15 (finale) live online?

The episode, titled The Tower, is scheduled to air on AMC this Sunday, April 5, at 10 pm EST. Followers of the horror thriller series in the US can watch the upcoming episode on AMC or on the official website of the broadcasting channel. Other options to watch the show are through various streaming sites, like YouTube TV and Sling TV.