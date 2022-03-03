Vladimir Putin's Wax Statue Removed From Paris Museum Amid Outrage Over Ukraine Invasion [VIDEO]

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, a museum in Paris has removed Russian president Vladimir Putin's wax statue citing that they do not represent dictators like Hitler. In a video shared by the AFP news Agency, Yves Delhommeau, the director of the museum in Paris stated that it's the first time that a statue in the Grevin Museum has been removed in this way so quickly, because of historical events currently underway.

The video shows the museum director removing Putin's head made of wax and placing it in a wooden box while another staff from the museum take away his body. Giving a tour of Putin's headless body made out of wax, the museum director points out the scars and repaired parts of the statue as he mentions, "We can still see the repairs following the attack by Femen activists who stabbed the wax statue of Putin at the end of 2015."

When asked by the media why the museum has decided to remove the popular Russian leader, the director of Grevin Museum stated, "Well, current events mean we don't want him here, and the staff don't want to walk past him every day." He also mentioned that Putin's statue had been attacked a few times this week and that they have received threats on the phone over Putin's wax statue in the museum.

Showing the spot where Putin's wax statue stood in the museum, the director of the museum said, "Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky might be a contender" to fill the vacant spot. The video, which shows Putin's statue being removed from the museum in Paris, has already been watched over 215.4K on Twitter and still counting.

Meanwhile, Russian entrepreneur cum business tycoon Alex Konanykhina is offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the arrest of Putin in a post he published on social media this week, amid Russia-Ukraine war. Konanykhina said the amount will be won by any Russian military officer who can arrest Putin as a war criminal.

Read more