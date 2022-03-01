Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Lied About Death of 13 Soldiers on Snake Island; Surrendered POW Confirmed 'Alive and Well'

The defiant 13 soldiers of the Ukrainian military who were feared 'dead' following the Russian warship attack on Snake Island are "alive and well," according to the Ukrainian Navy. Announcing their 'deaths' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that the 13 soldiers died "heroically."

Also known as Zmiinyi Island, the island is located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) off the southern tip of the Ukrainian mainland in the northwestern Black Sea.

Soldiers Had Told Russian Warship "Go Fu*k Yourself"

In the audio of the incident, which happened shortly after the war broke out on Thursday morning, a verbal exchange between the Russian troops approaching the island on warship and Ukrainian soldiers stationed, can be heard. "This is Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed," a troop on the Russian warship instructs the Ukrainian soldiers in audio.

Before replying back, a Ukrainian soldier is heard saying, "This is it. Should I tell him to go f**k himself? Just in case." He then increases the volume and responds to the invaders, "Russian warship, go f**k yourself."

Soldiers Are 'Alive and Well'

CNN reported that in a statement the Ukrainian Navy said that the soldiers on the island deterred two attacks by the Russian forces but were forced to surrender "due to the lack of ammunition," in the end. The statement also stated that the Russian forces completely destroyed the island's infrastructure, including lighthouses, towers and antennas.

An unconfirmed video has also surfaced on social media which allegedly shows the captured soldiers of the Snake Island eating food at the Russian center. "Those who died on Snake Island dine, borscht with sour cream and bread with bacon!" the accompanying tweet's translation read.

Meanwhile, the Russian state media showed the arrival of the Ukrainian soldiers in Sevastopol, Crimea where they are being held. The recent report led several people to question the Ukrainian President's statement where he announced the death of the 13 soldiers.

"Tell me,I want to know if Zelensky is deceiving his people, claiming that Russia killed all the border guards from Snake Island, the news of Ukraine buried them,so who is deceiving us?Russia,which showed the video with live guys, or the Ukrainian authorities,who buried guys?????" tweeted a user.

"Zelinskyy, a lier (Snake Island prisoners of war, fake videos) and covered up the Azov camp. Recall Zelensky and negotiate with Russia. Ukrainians wake up and respect Ukraine's territorial integrity, but they should also take care of Russia's legitimate security concerns," expressed another user.

"@ukraine Zelensky your unqualified skills and used as a puppet shall have wakened you out from Nano membership dream. Your ignorance NA selfishness have caused many innocent lives lost. your hot head over snake island death was a pure lie. Stop the war by signing the agreement," wrote a user.