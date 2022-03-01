Battle for Kyiv: Satellite Images Show 40-Mile-Long Convoy of Russian Tanks Moving in on Ukraine Capital

The latest satellite images collected by Maxar Technologies shows about 40 miles (64 kms) long queue of Russian military convoy moving toward Ukraine's capital Kyiv. The military convoy reportedly consisted of armored vehicles, tanks, towed artillery and other logistical vehicles, said a CNN report quoting Maxar Technologies.

Air raid sirens went off in Kyiv and Bila Tserkva even as deadly Russian rockets hits Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv.

Reports suggest a ground assault on the southern city of Kherson is being carried out by Russian troops. More explosions took place overnight in cities throughout the country as videos of Ukrainians taking shelter from shelling in their basements have surfaced on the internet. Over 300 civilians have already been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

On Monday, February 28, Ukraine officials met with a Russian delegation at the Belarus border, but there were no agreements other than a commitment to meet again in the coming days. Even during Russia-Ukraine peace talks, Putin's army continued shelling cities and towns including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv, according to Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky. Ukraine has also claimed Russia of using vacuum bomb, apart from artillery shelling.

70 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed in Russian Artillery Strike

The latest reports reveal that a Russian artillery strike on the north-eastern city of Okhtyrka killed up to 70 Ukrainian soldiers on Sunday.

The head of the Sumy region's state administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, said the artillery strike destroyed a Ukrainian military unit. Rescuers and volunteers are working to retrieve the bodies of the deceased Ukrainian soldiers from the rubble.

"Many people have died. Currently, places are being prepared in the cemetery for about 70 dead Ukrainian soldiers," according to Zhyvytskyi Telegram post.

Evacuation of Citizens from Other Countries in Progress

Meanwhile, citizens from various countries are being evacuated amid the Russia-Ukraine war. India has already evacuated hundreds of its citizens while China has started the process as it has calculated Russia's invasion is about to get worse, according to BBC. Russia has banned 36 flights from 36 countries.

Read more