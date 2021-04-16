Vince McMahon, Stephanie, Triple H's Net Worth: How Rich are They in 2021?

Vince McMahon, Chairman and CEO of WWE, has found a place in the Forbes World's Billionaires List. He is ranked at 1,517 with a net worth of $2.1 billion.

The 75-year old took over the business from his father in the early 70s when it was a small wrestling company. However, he made it a global phenomenon in the matter of three decades which earns around 1$ billion revenue per year. Today, WWE is aired in about 150 countries in 30 languages which tells the success story of the company.

In 2019, Vince McMahon was at 296 and his ranking has dipped to 1.517 in 2020.

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, who will step down as CEO in late 2021, is in the numero uno position in the list of Forbes Billionaires with a net worth of $177B), Elon B ($151 B), Bernard Arnault & family ($150B), Bill Gates ($124B), Mark Zuckerberg ($97B), Warren Buffett ($96B), Larry Ellison ($93B), Larry Page ($91.6B), Sergey Brin ($89B) and Mukesh Ambani ($84.5B) are the other members in the richest people in the top 10 list.

Vince McMahon's Salary

According to the new SEC filing, Vince McMahon pocketed $3,900,000 as his salary in 2010. He took home $1,400,000 as his base salary. It has remained the same in the last three years.

His Daughter and Son-in-law's Earnings

His daughter Stephanie McMahon and son-in-law Paul Michael Levesque aka Triple H too get paid handsomely. In 2020, they have earned $2,100,000 with a base salary of $725,000 and $2300,000 with a base salary of $725,000, respectively.

While Stephanie McMahon serves as the Chief Brand Officer, Triple H is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development in WWE.

Triple H is having a yearly contract that will automatically get renewed at the end of each cycle. However, either of the parties can take a call on extending the contract which will end on 30 March 2022.

Whereas Stephanie McMahon's contract ends on 6 October 2021.