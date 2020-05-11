The Undertaker has spent close to 30 years in the WWE, faced innumerable highs and lows, but survived in the sports entertainment with his ability to adopt to the changing trends. Till Brock Lesnar ended his WrestleMania steak, fans possibly never imagined that he was ageing. Thereafter, it looked like his career was going down hill and rumours of his retirement started surfacing on internet, regularly.

In WWE's The Bump latest episode, The Undertaker has spoken about losing confidence after his match against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. He recalled how Ric Flair had thanked him for restoring his confidence when the Nature Boy was going through a lean patch. The Phenom confesses that he never realised what he was going through till he himself landed in that situation.

The Deadman also thanked Triple H for helping him overcome self-doubt. "Obviously, that's later in my career. I'm only working a few times a year, so what I think happened was only working that one time a year, I think it finally caught up with me. And most guys, unlike Brock Lesnar, aren't able to throw me around like that. It was nothing that Brock did. It was, I just don't think my body was used to the trauma. So once I got over the concussion and all that, it was like, 'What's happened to you?

You have a reputation as a tough son of a gun. What's happened? Is this it? Is this time to call it a day?' So, then I understood what Flair was going through. So, I had all this self-doubt. After all these years of success and doing everything, it was just like, I'm not sure that I can do this again. It took a while for me to really get that confidence back. And I tell ya, someone that has really helped me with it was Triple H. It was a real struggle for me to get back to feeling like I was in charge and knew like I belonged in the ring,"411Mania website quotes him as saying in the interview.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker is rumoured to be getting ready to bid goodbye at Survivor Series in November 2020.