When Jim Ross Asked Vince McMahon: 'How Many Times are You Going to Kiss Trish Stratus?'

Jim Ross has spoken about Vince McMahon's infamous storyline involving his family members at WrestleMania 17. On the latest episode of Grilling JR edition on AdFreeShows.com, the WWE Hall of Famer has also praised Trish Stratus for pulling off an uncomfortable role with ease.

The Background

In the storyline, Linda McMahon was the CEO of the company and made Mick Foley the commissioner. Irked by this development, Vince asks for a divorce and she suffers a mental breakdown.

As his wife was unwell, Vince McMahon starts an affair with Trish Stratus, which leads to a fight between Trish and Stephanie McMahon. During the course of the storyline, Vince forced her to do degrading acts - from stripping in the ring to barking like a dog.

Jim Ross Goes Down the Memory Lane

Now, discussing the angle, Jim Ross said that the viewers wanted Vince McMahon to be punished for the way he disrespected his wife in the storyline.

"Yeah, it was what they wanted to see. It what they, the fans, wanted to see because they knew that; this also shows you how much Vince was over, and they wanted him to get his comeuppance. They saw Linda had been so wronged, and Vince had disrespected her with this debacle of an affair that he let go public." Sportskeeda is quoted as saying.

Also, Trish had the fans' sympathy for the way she was treated by Vince McMahon.

Jim Ross recalls a conversation with the WWE boss where he asked him how many times he wanted to kiss her. Ross added, "I was always used to like the fact; I used to kid Vince McMahon about it too, 'How many times are you going to kiss Trish tonight?' (mimics Vince McMahon's laughter) You're thinking of a thought cloud above his head - "As many times as I want!" (continues mimicking Vince McMahon's laugh). So, anyway, but it got him more heat."

Jim Ross had a special mention for Trish Stratus for doing the uncomfortable scenes well. According to him, she was smart and processed the information apart from hailing her presentation skills.