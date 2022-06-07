'Video Vixen' Pasha Bleasdell Dies at 38; Tributes Pour in from Fans and Hip Hop Industry

Pasha Bleasdell, who rose to fame after her iconic club scene in Nelly's Hot in Here music video, has died of a suspected brain tumor.

The news of her tragic demise was announced by Canadian Filmmaker Director X, known for Superfly and Drake's "Hotline Bling" music video.

"We lost a friend yesterday. Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumor [on] June 4th, 2022 11:59 p.m. If you made videos in [the] 2000's or were around to watch them, you know Pasha," he wrote on Instagram.

Speaking fondly of her, Director X recalled when they first met while filming the music video of Donnell Jones' "Where I Want to Be". "It was a wild ride from then on. I've put her in a million videos and spent just as much time hanging out," he continued.

The filmmaker also posted a mash-up of Pasha in her finest moments on film. The 38-year-old model had appeared in several music videos in the early 2000s and had collaborated with Director X for almost 100 projects, the Sun reported.

"I hold on to my memories of you with love. Rest in Power Pasha January 24th 1984 - June 4th 2022," he captioned the mash-up.

Dubbed as the legendary 'video vixen', Pasha also appeared in 50 Cent's 'Pimp' and Sean Paul's 'Gimme the Light.' Many hip-hop figures paid tribute to her, as the news of her passing started to spread.

"This is terrible!!! Rest Easy Queen Pasha," wrote Busta Rhymes, Rapper Pasha T and actor Terrence Howard also joined in with prayer emojis under the post.

Millennials were shocked and took to social media recalling the model's appearance in their favorite music videos. Their disbelief was apparent when they expressed their condolences to Pasha and her family, discussing how her style was a major influence to the 2000's fashion.

"I wanted to look like Pasha Bleasdell when I grew up. May she rest in peace," one user wrote.

"Pasha Bleasdell was baddd, honey. I grew up trying to makeup looks like hers. She was so young!" another said.

"Pasha Bleasdell is a LEGEND. The jean vest with no shirt/bra. The Kangol with the wash and set. My God, we stole all her styles from the music videos. She was IT. R.I.P to an ICON," a third commented.