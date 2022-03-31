Tom Parker Cause of Death: British Boy Band 'The Wanted' Fame Dies Aged 33

British Boy Band The Wanted singer Tom Parker aka Thomas Anthony Parker has died aged 33. The singer, was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor and was suffering from a long time before breathing his last on March 30, 2022. The news of parker's death has been confirmed by his boy band group.

Members of The Wanted group expressed they were devastated by the tragic and premature loss of their bandmate. "He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts," the members of the British boy band announced on social media.

Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick also took to Instagram and wrote, "Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world. We can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence." Reportedly, Parker and his wife together has two children Bodhi Thomas (16-month-old) and daughter Aurelia (2).

Reportedly, Parker who told his fans in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with inoperable tumor had undergone radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Nathan Sykes and Max George and late Parker formed the Wanted group in 2009. The songs Glad You Came and All Time Low were the boy band's two UK number one singles. They have eight other top 10 hits including Heart Vacancy, Lightning and Chasing The Sun to their credits.

Earlier this year, Parker had performed with his bandmates on stage during their much-delayed reunion tour. The band reunited at London's Royal Albert Hall for a Stand Up To Cancer Gig last September. Organised by Parker, the event also raised money for the National Brain Appeal.

What is an inoperable brain tumor?

Inoperable brain tumors are kind of tumors that can't be removed surgically due to their location in the brain, according to the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Treatment of these tumors are done with minimally invasive approaches and Gamma Knife radiosurgery.

