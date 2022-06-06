How Did Alec John Such Die? Bassist and Founding Member of Bon Jovi Dies at the Age of 70

Alec John Such, the bassist and a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died at the age of 70. The announcement of Such's death was made by Jon Bon Jovi on Sunday, via a tweet. Other band members later confirmed Such's death and paid their tributes. Such's death marks the end of an era.

There were no immediate details on when or how John Such died. Bon Jovi's publicist did not immediately respond to queries. Former bandmates of the rock legend paid tribute to Such, who parted ways with the band in 1994. Variety was the first to report on his demise.

End of An Era

The band announced Such's death on Sunday via a statement on Twitter. "We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such," Bon Jovi posted.

"He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. ... To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him â€” He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly."

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan tweeted: "RIP my soul brother.... It was an honor and pleasure to share the stage and to share life with you....."

Bon Jovi was formed in New Jersey in 1983, and their songs "Livin' On a Prayer" and "Wanted Dead or Alive" both went on to become major hits.

In 1994, Such left the band and was eventually replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald.

When Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, the band was reunited. Such talked fondly of his time with his band mates at the induction ceremony, adding, "(I) love them to death. I always will."

"When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to. And I'm only too happy to have been a part of that vision," he said in his speech.

A True Legend

Such, who was born in Yonkers, New York on November 14, 1951, was a member of the band Sambora, The Message, while Bon Jovi brought in his childhood friend David Bryan, who had been a part of an earlier band, Atlantic City Expressway.

It was there that he saw the potential of a young musician on a mission and booked Jon Bon Jovi & The Wild Ones and became the bassist of the band.

Such was also the manager of the Hunka Bunka Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey, in the early 1980s.

He played bass on Bon Jovi's first five albums, including Bon Jovi (1983), 7800Â° Fahrenheit (1985), Slippery When Wet (1986), New Jersey (1988), and Keep the Faith (1992). Livin' on a Prayer, Wanted Dead or Alive, You Give Love a Bad Name, Bad Medicine, I'll Be There for You, and Bed of Roses were some of the band's biggest hits that saw Such as the bassist.

John Such brought Torres and Sambora into the band, while Bon Jovi brought in his childhood friend David Bryan, who had been a part of an earlier band, Atlantic City Expressway. The band's third album, "Slippery When Wet," would end up selling 12 million copies and its follow-up, 1988's "New Jersey," scored even more hit songs.

When Such quit the band, Bon Jovi compared his departure to that of Bill Wyman from The Rolling Stones. "They just grew in different directions. It's understandable ... just because I want to continue making records doesn't mean everyone else has to," Bon Jovi said.

A number of the band's fans and industry insiders paid tribute to the late guitarist and his legacy on Twitter.

"BON JOVI have shared the news of the passing of bassist, Alec John Such. My heart goes out to his family & friends. Thank you for the music and memories. Rest In Peace," Mitch Lafon wrote.

"RIP Alec John Such one of the original members of Bon Jovi. Sending thoughts and prayers to his family and those that knew him personally," wrote one user.

"Gutted to hear of the passing of Alec John Such, a member of Bon Jovi when I fell in love with the band and played all the early gigs I was at. I'll treasure catching that [pick] at the keep the faith tour a little bit more now," wrote another user.