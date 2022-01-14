Pop Sensation Katy Perry's Topless Photo Flaunting Sideboob Leaves Fans Drooling on Instagram

Pop sensation Katy Perry has left little to the imagination of her fans as she posed topless for a racy photo on Instagram. The diva showed off her sideboob in the eye-popping picture that has caught the attention of millions of users on the social media platform. Perry, who recently

stepped into the NFT game with her "Roar Package'' on Theta Network, often dares to pull off scandalous outfits on social media. And this time, the singer has upped her game on social media by dropping hot photos flaunting her ample assets.

The sexy snap of Perry, who has almost a whopping 150 followers, has already racked up over a million views and thousands of comments on the photo-sharing platform. Perry's hubby Orlando Bloom even teased her after she shared the sizzling photos on her official Instagram handle on Friday. " Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk we're running low," Bloom wrote in the comment section of the post.

Many hailed that it was the best post of Perry so far. "This is Your best postï¸," one fan wrote. A second commented, "Megan fox vibesss. And she's nuddeyyyy!!" and fellow celebrities posted fire emojis to laud her latest social media stunt.

Apart from showing off her stunning figure, Perry, 37, has released her latest music video "When I'm Gone" on Monday night. The Cozy Little Christmas singer shared the hot photo along with a series of behind-the-scenes sexy snaps from her newly launched music video that features stunning costumes, impressive dance sequences.

"When it comes to my music videos we all know I like to push the boundaries and myself, and create unique opportunities for my fans to see them," Perry said in a press release, according to a leading website.

Moreover, Perry's recently-launched Las Vegas residency, Play, at Resorts World opened in December last year and reports suggest that the singer is on schedule to perform 16 shows throughout March 2022.

Here's the sexy topless photo of Katy Perry that has left fans wanting more on Instagram: