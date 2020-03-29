Live

The Novel Coronavirus which caused the COVID-19 has infected more than half a million people in the world and killed over 30,000 individuals. It first emerged in China's Hubei Province but recently the epicentre has shifted to Europe.

As of now, US has reported 124,000 infection cases and most of them are from New York. US now accounts for the highest number of coronavirus infections in the world and the death toll in the country surged past 2,000, more than double the figure two days ago.