On Tuesday (March 31), USA's official death toll surpassed China's 3,305 Covid-19 fatalities. With 748 deaths reported on Tuesday, the country's death toll has reached 3,889. Also, 24,742 additional cases were reported in the country, with the total number of infections touching 188,530; which is highest in the world. As on Wednesday, USA accounts for 22 percent of global coronavirus cases and 9.2 percent of fatalities.

"Very tough two weeks": Trump

With mounting cases and fatalities, President Donald Trump has warned Americans to be prepared for the tough times ahead. "I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead", Trump said at the White House. "This is going to be a very painful -- a very, very painful -- two weeks", the President warned.

Members of Trump's coronavirus task force have estimated between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths in the country in the coming months. On being asked about such grim forecast, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's top infectious disease expert, said: "As sobering a number as that is, we should be prepared for it".

But, he said that mitigation efforts were "actually working" and the authorities are doing everything, to get the death toll "significantly below that".

Europe's Covid-19 updates

Although the numbers are coming down in both Italy and Spain, both recorded about 800 deaths on Tuesday. With 4,053 new cases and 837 fatalities, Italy's tally now stands at 105,792 cases and 12,428 deaths.

Spain recorded 7,967 new cases and 748 fatalities on Tuesday. The country has witnessed 95,923 cases and 8,464 fatalities, till now.

France recorded its deadliest day with 499 fatalities on Tuesday. Its numbers now stand at 52,128 cases and 3,523 fatalities. France, too, has surpassed China's official death toll.

In Belgium, a 12-year old girl died of coronavirus complications, AFP reported. She became one of the youngest victims of the disease that mostly affects the elderly and those with underlying health complications. Her health deteriorated significantly within three days, after being tested Covid-19 positive. She didn't have any health issues, prior to contracting the deadly virus.

The European nation has reported 12,775 cases and 705 coronavirus fatalities. As on Wednesday, 858,669 Covid-19 cases and 42,151 fatalities were reported from around the world.